Vanessa Trump Hints Tiger Woods Romance Is Still Red Hot (Do We Hear Wedding Bells?)

Vanessa Trump just hinted that her relationship with Tiger Woods is still red hot, but does that mean wedding bells are in their future? Probably not — at least according to the limited info we have. Still, it looks like they're happy with how things are going.

If you recall, Vanessa, whose divorce from Donald Trump Jr. was ridiculously expensive, has been dating the pro golfer since at least March, when he went Instagram official with her. Woods' announcement caused a bit of confusion because the notoriously private golfer requested privacy concerning the romance no one asked him to announce. Of course, the new couple got the exact opposite of what they were hoping for, as fans rushed to find messy connections between Woods, Trump Jr., and his father, Donald Trump, who has had a public, friendly rapport with Woods over the years.

And then things went pretty silent. Although there have been mild updates about the pair through various anonymous sources over the year, neither went out of their way to update fans about their new romance. However, Vanessa, who moved at warp speed with Woods, slyly confirmed that she and Woods were still going strong on the golfer's 50th birthday, which occurred on December 30. While she didn't bother to make Woods an official birthday announcement for her Instagram grid, she made sure to repost a couple of Woods' birthday messages from Taylor Made Golf and Woods' non-profit, TGR Found. So, what does the future hold for the happy couple?