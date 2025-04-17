What Is The Age Gap Between Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump?

In a plot twist no one saw coming, Tiger Woods announced his romance with Vanessa Trump. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he captioned the cryptic Instagram post, featuring two photos of the love birds cozying up together. However, Woods' splashy Vanessa dating reveal had everyone talking for the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Why is he asking for privacy as if he's in mourning? Why is he writing in the third person? Fans had so many questions, but despite the unlikeliness of the pairing, the golf legend and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife have a lot in common. For starters, they're about the same age, which means they have kids who are about the same age. Also, Vanessa's oldest child Kai Trump — the oldest of President Donald Trump's 10 grandchildren — is a talented golfer. In fact, Kai and Woods have seemingly been using each other for clout for some time.

Through her daughter, Vanessa has been around Woods for years. As Kai has been golfing since she was a young child, she has rubbed shoulders with Woods, who has also been close to Donald, for a while. Besides, Kai attends the same Palm Beach country school as Woods' son, Charlie, a golfer in his own right who often plays in the same tournaments as she does. Being in the same stage in life seems to have facilitated Woods and Vanessa's romance.

Advertisement