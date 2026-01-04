Lindsey Graham's 'Siri Faux Pas' Isn't His First Shady Phone Scandal
Senator Lindsey Graham got totally busted when he tried to use Siri to call Fox News host Sean Hannity while at the Capitol building in November 2025. But this wasn't his first shady phone scandal. In 2021, Graham, who currently has a close relationship with President Donald Trump, was recorded showing support for President Joe Biden when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of Biden's triumph over Trump during the 2020 presidential election. On the same day, prior to the riots, Trump said, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," though he refused to take responsibility for the subsequent riots.
During an interview that was, apparently, never meant to be released, Graham could be heard speaking with a reporter, uplifting Biden and condemning Trump in relation to the insurrection. "Yeah, totally, he'll be maybe the best person to have, right?" Lindsey said about Biden's impending presidency. "I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?" As for Lindsey's thoughts about Trump at the time? "He's misjudged the passion," he said, adding, "He plays the TV game, and he went too far here. That rally didn't help ... He created a sense of revenge." But while Lindsey was obviously someone who once couldn't stand Donald Trump, he's definitely switched sides.
Lindsey Graham refused to support Donald Trump's election fraud crusade
Lindsey Graham committed the ultimate grievance against Donald Trump, at least in his eyes. You know, he criticized him while calling out his participation in the 2021 Capitol riots. "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey," Graham said in the interview. "I hate it to end this way. Oh, my God, I hate it." That said, Graham hinted even then that his feelings about Trump were complicated and nuanced. "From my point of view, he's been a consequential president," Graham said of Trump's presidency. "But today, the first thing you'll see, all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough."
However, Trump has probably long since forgiven Graham, who's transformed into a fully devoted follower. He even publicly expressed his support for Trump to serve a third term as president, despite it being constitutionally unsound. "Trump 2028. I hope this never ends," Graham said about the possibility while appearing on Fox News in September 2025 (via The Hill). Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Graham seemed to cling to the idea that Trump can actually pull off a third term in office.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Graham dubbed Trump, the 47th president as the 48th, suggesting that he will serve again. "Look forward to hearing from 48 — whoops 47 —about who will be this year's Trump/Kennedy Center honorees," he tweeted in August 2025. "I can't wait to find out who these great Americans are." He continued, "I'm all-in trying to help President @realDonaldTrump structurally and aesthetically improve one of the greatest gems of American culture."