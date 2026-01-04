Lindsey Graham's 'Siri Faux Pas' Isn't His First Shady Phone Scandal

Lindsey Graham committed the ultimate grievance against Donald Trump, at least in his eyes. You know, he criticized him while calling out his participation in the 2021 Capitol riots. "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey," Graham said in the interview. "I hate it to end this way. Oh, my God, I hate it." That said, Graham hinted even then that his feelings about Trump were complicated and nuanced. "From my point of view, he's been a consequential president," Graham said of Trump's presidency. "But today, the first thing you'll see, all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough."

However, Trump has probably long since forgiven Graham, who's transformed into a fully devoted follower. He even publicly expressed his support for Trump to serve a third term as president, despite it being constitutionally unsound. "Trump 2028. I hope this never ends," Graham said about the possibility while appearing on Fox News in September 2025 (via The Hill). Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Graham seemed to cling to the idea that Trump can actually pull off a third term in office.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Graham dubbed Trump, the 47th president as the 48th, suggesting that he will serve again. "Look forward to hearing from 48 — whoops 47 —about who will be this year's Trump/Kennedy Center honorees," he tweeted in August 2025. "I can't wait to find out who these great Americans are." He continued, "I'm all-in trying to help President @realDonaldTrump structurally and aesthetically improve one of the greatest gems of American culture."