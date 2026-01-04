Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Diva In Fashion Rant Against Zohran Mamdani's Wife
Karoline Leavitt rang in 2026 by trashing Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, for the boots she wore to his NYC mayoral swearing-in ceremony. Duwaji's chunky-heeled black boots, which complemented her long coat and skirt, cost $630 bucks. Taking to her Instagram stories, Leavitt took Duwaji's expensive taste to task, thanks to her husband's tax-backed promise to improve the cost of living for NYC residents, which won over voters and incited hate from anti-socialists. "They want New Yorkers to hand over more than half their income to the government — while she wears designer boots worth your weekly paycheck," she posted (via Daily Beast). "Classic Communists — rules for you, but not for them. There are reasons Communism has failed everywhere it's been tried. Good luck, New York."
Although Duwaji has received some pushback from the general public for donning the expensive designer heels, designed by the company Miista, others have turned the criticism back on Leavitt and the Trump administration, who are no strangers to expensive frocks. Particular criticism was launched towards Melania Trump's lavish life and expensive wardrobe, including the sparkly $1582 gown that she wore on New Year's Eve. However, just as many on social media piled on Leavitt, who's been known to shell out big bucks for her own wardrobe. Some also referenced Leavitt's unconfirmed cosmetic work. "Karoline Leavitt speaking about Rama Duwaji's $630 boots is funny because Leavitt is likely wearing double that amount in her lips alone," wrote one user on X.
Despite the conversation surrounding Duwaji's boots, it appears that the mayor's wife has gotten the last laugh.
Rama Duwaji didn't purchase her swearing-in look
Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, didn't actually buy the outfit at the center of Karoline Leavitt's scorn. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the stylist entrusted to construct her swearing-in and inauguration day looks, wrote on Substack that Duwaji's coat and earrings were both borrowed for the special occasion. Miista also loaned Duwaji the boots, further proving that frugality was on the mind of the accomplished artist ahead of the ceremony. "Thrifting is something Rama does often — she's an exceptionally savvy shopper — so renting second-life fashion felt like the most authentic way to approach a moment of this magnitude," wrote the stylist in her blog. "In both process and result, it's abundantly clear she has no intention of showing up as anything other than herself in this new role," she added.
Leavitt, on the other hand, has been known to wear expensive pieces while doing her job as the White House Press Secretary. As The Irish Star reported in March 2025, she regularly wears outfits with costs that range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. The outlet noted the luxury labels that Leavitt, who's been known to rock a bad outfit now and again, prefers, including Self-Portrait, Jimmy Choo, and Louis Vuitton. And yet, much of the criticism she has endured since calling out Duwaji has mostly been connected to the cost of her purported cosmetic work. "Karoline Leavitt's upper lip costs more than Rama Duwaji's $630 boots," wrote one user on X, who's racked up over one million views as of write time.