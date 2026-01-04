Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Diva In Fashion Rant Against Zohran Mamdani's Wife

Karoline Leavitt rang in 2026 by trashing Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, for the boots she wore to his NYC mayoral swearing-in ceremony. Duwaji's chunky-heeled black boots, which complemented her long coat and skirt, cost $630 bucks. Taking to her Instagram stories, Leavitt took Duwaji's expensive taste to task, thanks to her husband's tax-backed promise to improve the cost of living for NYC residents, which won over voters and incited hate from anti-socialists. "They want New Yorkers to hand over more than half their income to the government — while she wears designer boots worth your weekly paycheck," she posted (via Daily Beast). "Classic Communists — rules for you, but not for them. There are reasons Communism has failed everywhere it's been tried. Good luck, New York."

Although Duwaji has received some pushback from the general public for donning the expensive designer heels, designed by the company Miista, others have turned the criticism back on Leavitt and the Trump administration, who are no strangers to expensive frocks. Particular criticism was launched towards Melania Trump's lavish life and expensive wardrobe, including the sparkly $1582 gown that she wore on New Year's Eve. However, just as many on social media piled on Leavitt, who's been known to shell out big bucks for her own wardrobe. Some also referenced Leavitt's unconfirmed cosmetic work. "Karoline Leavitt speaking about Rama Duwaji's $630 boots is funny because Leavitt is likely wearing double that amount in her lips alone," wrote one user on X.

Despite the conversation surrounding Duwaji's boots, it appears that the mayor's wife has gotten the last laugh.