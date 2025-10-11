Karoline Leavitt Wore Some Seriously Bad Outfits In 2025

2025 was a major year for Karoline Leavitt as she became the youngest White House press secretary in history. She also settled into married life after finally tying the knot with her much-older fiancé, Nicolas Riccio, to whom she became engaged in 2023. (The pair, who share a 32-year age gap, are parents to one son, Niko.) But fashion-wise, it was also a year of sartorial faux pas and questionable taste for Leavitt; the Gen Z conservative tends to age herself with frumpy outfits and has a bad habit of choosing silhouettes that do absolutely nothing for her figure. Granted, she's aiming for professional and put-together, but dressing for the part surely doesn't have to be this ... boring? Right? Especially since her throwback pics suggest she's capable of pulling off head-turning lewks, so perhaps it's time she brought some of that energy back to her current wardrobe. Just saying!

Anyway, all of this is to say, Leavitt wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, some of which we can't get out of our heads (like her oversized green blazer at a press gaggle in June — what was that?!) and could write a whole article about. Below, a roundup of her most questionable, confusing, and downright cringe-worthy looks of the year. Here's hoping 2026 is a better year of style for the press secretary.