Sorry, Karoline Leavitt. Melania's Signature Accessory Just Doesn't Work For You
Not everyone is a fan of Melania Trump's go-to oversized sunglasses, but there's something to be said about the 5-foot-11 FLOTUS being able to pull them off. Unfortunately, the same can't quite be said for Karoline Leavitt — and there are a few reasons why.
OK, so there's more to being able to pull off a particular pair of sunnies than height, but we'll start by reiterating that former model Melania is very tall. Donald Trump's press secretary, on the other hand, is known for being quite short. In fact, Leavitt is believed to be just 5-foot-4, making her boss's wife seven inches taller than her. With that said, throwing a pair of oversized shades on the much-shorter Leavitt was already a recipe for disaster, and at the risk of sounding too harsh, we'd argue that she could almost pass as a child playing dress-up with her mother's accessories.
Height aside, there's also something to be said for their overall face shapes. For one, Melania's face still has a fair amount of visible space, even with her large shades on, but similar styles drown Leavitt's much-smaller visage. On top of that, though, where Melania has a longer, more oval shaped face, Leavitt's is smaller and rounder. Unfortunately, that specific style of oversized sunnies hits the widest part of Leavitt's face, making it look much broader than it is. All this to say, these particular glasses on Leavitt are a resounding "no." The press sec doesn't need to feel too bad, though: like we said, many people hate them on Melania, as well. In fact, we'd go as far as saying they reminded us of Johnny Depp's Willy Wonka. (No, now's not the time to crack Oompa Loompa jokes at Leavitt's expense.)
Karoline's glasses feel 'off' (but so does the rest of her 'fit)
Considering that Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, are said to live really lavish lives, it's pretty unfortunate that, in addition to being the wrong style for her face, her glasses didn't look particularly expensive either. Granted, not everything needs to look expensive in order to be chic, but our first thought when seeing Leavitt in her oversized sunnies was that they kind of looked like a free gift with purchase.
Unfortunately, the glasses also drew attention to some of the details in the rest of her outfit that also felt a little "off," like the fact that her cardigan seemed slightly ill-fitting. The cardigan, which seemed to be a Self-Portrait piece, was noticeably loose on the shoulders, though not quite loose enough to pass it off as intentional. Although the design features cuffed sleeves, those also seemed a touch too long on her. Paired with the glasses, that once again gave off the impression that the press secretary was a kid dressing up in her mother's wardrobe. We guess one perk is that for once Leavitt can't be accused of aging herself — though we'd still say the outfit feels a little frumpy on her.
Back to the sunglasses more specifically, maybe Leavitt has decided to lean into Donald Trump's apparent infatuation with her by donning the same accessories Melania Trump wears. That said, it's probably more likely that she's just following the Mar-a-Lago trends du jour. Either way here's hoping she swaps them out for something smaller, or simply shifts away from the dramatic square frames to the still-oversized-but-somewhat-daintier aviator style she's rocked in the past. TBH, we kind of hope Melania does, too.