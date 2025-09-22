Sorry, Karoline Leavitt. Melania's Signature Accessory Just Doesn't Work For You

Not everyone is a fan of Melania Trump's go-to oversized sunglasses, but there's something to be said about the 5-foot-11 FLOTUS being able to pull them off. Unfortunately, the same can't quite be said for Karoline Leavitt — and there are a few reasons why.

OK, so there's more to being able to pull off a particular pair of sunnies than height, but we'll start by reiterating that former model Melania is very tall. Donald Trump's press secretary, on the other hand, is known for being quite short. In fact, Leavitt is believed to be just 5-foot-4, making her boss's wife seven inches taller than her. With that said, throwing a pair of oversized shades on the much-shorter Leavitt was already a recipe for disaster, and at the risk of sounding too harsh, we'd argue that she could almost pass as a child playing dress-up with her mother's accessories.

Height aside, there's also something to be said for their overall face shapes. For one, Melania's face still has a fair amount of visible space, even with her large shades on, but similar styles drown Leavitt's much-smaller visage. On top of that, though, where Melania has a longer, more oval shaped face, Leavitt's is smaller and rounder. Unfortunately, that specific style of oversized sunnies hits the widest part of Leavitt's face, making it look much broader than it is. All this to say, these particular glasses on Leavitt are a resounding "no." The press sec doesn't need to feel too bad, though: like we said, many people hate them on Melania, as well. In fact, we'd go as far as saying they reminded us of Johnny Depp's Willy Wonka. (No, now's not the time to crack Oompa Loompa jokes at Leavitt's expense.)