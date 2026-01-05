Barron Trump's 'Handsome' NYE Look Has His Admirers Going Gaga

Days after Barron Trump's awkward appearance at Donald Trump's Christmas party, the president's youngest son seemingly redeemed himself at a New Year's Eve party. The conversation about Barron shifted from the way he seemed withdrawn and unapproachable on Christmas Eve to the way his NYE outfit has commanded attention. The teenager's admirers have been swooning over the dapper look he donned to ring in the new year with his parents and many other elites at their annual New Year's Eve party in Mar-a-Lago. One particular shot of Barron, standing between Donald and his mother, Melania Trump, shows off his three-piece suit and has attracted extra attention.

People were particularly generous with their praise on the conservative-leaning platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm just gonna say it. Barron Trump oozes aura. And I'm tired of pretending like he doesn't," tweeted one account. The same user compared Barron to Irish heartthrob Cillian Murphy, while another commenter lauded Trump's youngest child for his charisma.

Another social media user complimented Barron's looks and credited them to his father, writing, "He looks like his dad. Handsome man." Others suggested that there might be some truth to Barron's rumored reputation as a player. "[Barron] is going to break some hearts," one person tweeted.