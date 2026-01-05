Barron Trump's 'Handsome' NYE Look Has His Admirers Going Gaga
Days after Barron Trump's awkward appearance at Donald Trump's Christmas party, the president's youngest son seemingly redeemed himself at a New Year's Eve party. The conversation about Barron shifted from the way he seemed withdrawn and unapproachable on Christmas Eve to the way his NYE outfit has commanded attention. The teenager's admirers have been swooning over the dapper look he donned to ring in the new year with his parents and many other elites at their annual New Year's Eve party in Mar-a-Lago. One particular shot of Barron, standing between Donald and his mother, Melania Trump, shows off his three-piece suit and has attracted extra attention.
People were particularly generous with their praise on the conservative-leaning platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm just gonna say it. Barron Trump oozes aura. And I'm tired of pretending like he doesn't," tweeted one account. The same user compared Barron to Irish heartthrob Cillian Murphy, while another commenter lauded Trump's youngest child for his charisma.
Another social media user complimented Barron's looks and credited them to his father, writing, "He looks like his dad. Handsome man." Others suggested that there might be some truth to Barron's rumored reputation as a player. "[Barron] is going to break some hearts," one person tweeted.
Barron Trump stood out at Donald's over-the-top party
Barron Trump's attendance at Trump's Year's Eve party managed to go viral despite all of the other present attractions. For example, the ostentatious display featured several one-percenters — including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and billionaire Hussain Sajwani — draped in designer digs as they flaunted their wealth and status. There was also a live art display, which yielded a portrait of Jesus that was later auctioned off for $2.75 million. Trump had asked artist Vanessa Horabuena (via Roll Call), "Do you think you'd be able to stay and interrupt the music for a couple of minutes and show them something special? Draw something really special."
The Trump family's New Year's Eve party also provided social media with another viral moment. In a video also capturing Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, Donald can be seen dancing to the Icona Pop and Charlie XCX hit, "I Love It." While Barron hardly acts like a party animal, he does seem somewhat less gloomy than he did on Christmas.
President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Barron Trump at Mar-a-Lago last night.
President Trump jamming out to 'I love it' by Charli XCX is cracking me up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TCgR8qjgF7
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 1, 2026
The widely-viewed clip has amassed a slew of bold commentary about the president's uncharacteristic display. One person, for example, praised Barron for supporting his parents in spite of ... well, that. "I love Baron he always looks like he wants to be somewhere else but he shows up," they tweeted. Meanwhile, another social media user suggested that Barron should've had better ways to spend his NYE. "Barron's partying with mom and dad on new year's eve ... what an absolute not at all loser thing to do," they wrote.