Bret Baier's Cosmetic Work Is So Obvious In These Side-By-Side Photos

Bret Baier has been with Fox News since 1998, later replacing Brit Hume as host of "Special Report" in 2009 before ascending to his current role as the network's top political news anchor. Over the years, he's undergone a remarkable transformation, one that may or may not include a little cosmetic help. In 2018, Baier set the record straight after a viewer commented about his appearance on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Never had any plastic surgery," Baier responded. "But thanks for watching." However, side-by-side photos show that Baier's look has evolved significantly over time, with minor cosmetic procedures possibly contributing to se changes.

In December 2025, Baier and the rest of the "Special Report" team gathered to celebrate the holidays with a festive year-end get-together. Along with a clip of the news personality humiliating himself with yet another rap performance, host Aishah Hasnie posted an Instagram selfie with her colleague looking especially jolly. Seen below, Baier's face shows obvious signs of cosmetic work, particularly Botox and filler injections. Compared to a snap of him from earlier in his career, sporting a more natural look (seen below on the right), the difference is astounding.

While natural aging may account for some of these changes, many viewers and even experts believe there is more at play behind Baier's transformation. Earlier, a makeup artist put Baier's suspected makeup fib on blast by claiming he's benefited from cosmetic enhancements. "His exaggerated appearance isn't from makeup but rather from excessive cosmetic procedures like Botox," licensed aesthetician Jade Griffin told Nicki Swift. In addition to his rumored cosmetic work, Baier has also faced scrutiny for his heavy use of makeup.