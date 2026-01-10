Bret Baier's Cosmetic Work Is So Obvious In These Side-By-Side Photos
Bret Baier has been with Fox News since 1998, later replacing Brit Hume as host of "Special Report" in 2009 before ascending to his current role as the network's top political news anchor. Over the years, he's undergone a remarkable transformation, one that may or may not include a little cosmetic help. In 2018, Baier set the record straight after a viewer commented about his appearance on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Never had any plastic surgery," Baier responded. "But thanks for watching." However, side-by-side photos show that Baier's look has evolved significantly over time, with minor cosmetic procedures possibly contributing to se changes.
In December 2025, Baier and the rest of the "Special Report" team gathered to celebrate the holidays with a festive year-end get-together. Along with a clip of the news personality humiliating himself with yet another rap performance, host Aishah Hasnie posted an Instagram selfie with her colleague looking especially jolly. Seen below, Baier's face shows obvious signs of cosmetic work, particularly Botox and filler injections. Compared to a snap of him from earlier in his career, sporting a more natural look (seen below on the right), the difference is astounding.
While natural aging may account for some of these changes, many viewers and even experts believe there is more at play behind Baier's transformation. Earlier, a makeup artist put Baier's suspected makeup fib on blast by claiming he's benefited from cosmetic enhancements. "His exaggerated appearance isn't from makeup but rather from excessive cosmetic procedures like Botox," licensed aesthetician Jade Griffin told Nicki Swift. In addition to his rumored cosmetic work, Baier has also faced scrutiny for his heavy use of makeup.
Does Bret Baier really wear makeup?
As a news anchor, part of Bret Baier's daily grooming habits include dressing up in expensive suits and using a little bit of makeup to look polished on camera. However, he's occasionally been criticized for wearing too much makeup, to the point of looking clownish (something his colleague, Jesse Waters, has also been guilty of). Baier once responded to a viewer who said he should tone down the foundation. "No make up folks," Baier asserted via X. "I am just putting on the powder. Guess it was too much tonight. Will try again Monday. Thanks for the tip." At least he was being a good sport?
In July 2025, many were surprised when Baier posted a makeup-free TikTok while telling fans to tune in to his segment on Fox. Those who are used to seeing him all glammed up had a hard time recognizing the news anchor without his signature on-air makeup and powdered black hair. "OMG, I had no idea who that was until I heard the voice," one wrote on X. Another said, "WTH ... He definitely could go in public and not be recognized." Others thought he looked somewhat younger despite the messy hair and Baier's bare face.
"Most TV professionals, both men and women, wear makeup. Baier is likely wearing foundation and powder," noted Jade Griffin. However, she pointed out that he doesn't appear to wear makeup consistently. "For on-camera appearances, foundation, concealer, and powder are essential," added the makeup artist. "Since men don't typically wear makeup, a minimal approach works best." So, while he's right to use powder to reduce shine and even out his complexion, Baier should definitely use a lighter hand to keep his look natural and not cakey.