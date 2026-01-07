Donald Trump Spills The Beans On Melania's Gripes About His Boomer Dance Moves
Donald Trump has spilled the proverbial beans about what his wife, Melania Trump, really thinks about his cringe dance moves. During a speech to House Republicans at the Kennedy Center on January 6, 2026, the president momentarily stopped himself from imitating a transgender athlete lifting weights, revealing that the first lady wouldn't approve of his actions. Not because they were insulting or transphobic, of course, but because they made him look silly. "By the way, my wife hates when I do this," Trump said during his speech (via ABC 7 News on YouTube). "She said — you know, she's a very classy person. She said, 'It's so unpresidential.' I said, 'But I did become president.'" He's right in that sense — "presidential" no longer means anything.
Melania apparently dislikes all of her husband's odd onstage physical gestures. "She hates when I dance," added Trump, detailing how Melania supposedly asked him sarcastically, "Could you imagine FDR dancing?" Whether she (or Trump, for that matter) knew Franklin Delano Roosevelt used a wheelchair throughout his presidency is unclear. "Now I have to say this," Trump continued. "The dancing, they really like. She said, 'They don't like it, they're just being nice to you.' I said, 'That's not right. The place goes crazy. They're screaming, 'Dance, please!'"
Trump loves to entertain his devoted fanbase with disjointed jigs, so his dancing is nothing new to anyone unfortunate enough to have been born over the last century. For example, in October 2025, the president concluded a rally celebrating the Navy's 250th anniversary by busting out his best boomer moves. While the crowd seemed delighted by Trump's show of enthusiasm, the same could not be said for his wife, who tried to gently usher him off the stage several times, suggesting that she was trying to save the man from himself (or save her own eyes).
Mocking Trump's dance moves may have caused a Venezuelan coup
Donald Trump is a magnet for awkward moments, and he's never more awkward than when attempting to dance; after all, Trump's painful dancing is so bad that it even prompted divorce rumors. Despite all signs pointing to the fact that he should probably stop before a hip replacement is needed, Trump keeps chugging along. Perhaps that's because he's actually received somewhat positive reviews about his dancing — at least from his granddaughter, Kai Trump. During a YouTube vlog titled "My Grandpa Became the President Again," Kai inserted a video from Trump's second inauguration, including a clip of her mimicking her grandfather's signature two-step. There were also glimpses of Donald's kids, Ivanka Trump and Kai's father, Donald Trump Jr., who briefly joined in on the incredibly awkward family moment.
Unfortunately for, well, everyone, Trump seems committed to awkwardly dancing in public for the foreseeable future. He loves dancing so much that it may have been one reason why the U.S. military bombed and invaded Venezuela in order to depose and, according to the country's officials, "kidnap" its president, Nicolás Maduro.
While seemingly ridiculous, there have been some reports that Trump stole Maduro because Maduro stole Trump's dance moves. "It was one dance move too many for Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro," reported The New York Times, with two sources telling the outlet that the Trump administration believed Maduro was mocking them and calling their bluff with his frequent public dancing. Trump even said of Maduro (via The Guardian), "He gets up there and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit." Maybe Melania shouldn't mock his dance moves, after all.