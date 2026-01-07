Donald Trump Spills The Beans On Melania's Gripes About His Boomer Dance Moves

Donald Trump has spilled the proverbial beans about what his wife, Melania Trump, really thinks about his cringe dance moves. During a speech to House Republicans at the Kennedy Center on January 6, 2026, the president momentarily stopped himself from imitating a transgender athlete lifting weights, revealing that the first lady wouldn't approve of his actions. Not because they were insulting or transphobic, of course, but because they made him look silly. "By the way, my wife hates when I do this," Trump said during his speech (via ABC 7 News on YouTube). "She said — you know, she's a very classy person. She said, 'It's so unpresidential.' I said, 'But I did become president.'" He's right in that sense — "presidential" no longer means anything.

Melania apparently dislikes all of her husband's odd onstage physical gestures. "She hates when I dance," added Trump, detailing how Melania supposedly asked him sarcastically, "Could you imagine FDR dancing?" Whether she (or Trump, for that matter) knew Franklin Delano Roosevelt used a wheelchair throughout his presidency is unclear. "Now I have to say this," Trump continued. "The dancing, they really like. She said, 'They don't like it, they're just being nice to you.' I said, 'That's not right. The place goes crazy. They're screaming, 'Dance, please!'"

TRUMP DANCE AT THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER! 🕺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sbJnMNpuWc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 6, 2026

Trump loves to entertain his devoted fanbase with disjointed jigs, so his dancing is nothing new to anyone unfortunate enough to have been born over the last century. For example, in October 2025, the president concluded a rally celebrating the Navy's 250th anniversary by busting out his best boomer moves. While the crowd seemed delighted by Trump's show of enthusiasm, the same could not be said for his wife, who tried to gently usher him off the stage several times, suggesting that she was trying to save the man from himself (or save her own eyes).