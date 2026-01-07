Kristi Noem Seemingly Adds More Botox To Her Already Frozen Mar-A-Lago Face
Kristi Noem's Mar-a-Lago face transformation went into overdrive during a January 6, 2026, television appearance on Fox News. While on "Jesse Watters Primetime" (via X) to speak about ICE investigating tax fraud in Minneapolis and other regions of the country, Noem sported a black baseball cap with her trademark brown hair extensions flowing underneath the hat, and a matching black long-sleeve shirt. She also slathered on the ample eye makeup she's known for, and sported heavily darkened eyebrows. The secretary of Homeland Security applied plenty of blush and a red lip gloss that drew attention to her mouth. That was a mistake.
Noem's lips were noticeably bloated, as if they had been touched up with filler; they were also the only region of her face that seemed to be moving. Perhaps she had new injections for the New Year, or in anticipation of being camera-ready, as her cheeks also seemed to have been hit with filler (unless she had been stung by a colony of bees and was entering anaphylactic shock). Her face looked frozen, as if Noem had undergone a round of Botox just before jumping on-air.
Screenshots of Noem's Fox News appearance were shared on X, formerly Twitter, and she was roasted by people who believed she overdid it with the cosmetic procedures. "Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP Kristi," one person wrote on X while posting a pic of her frozen-faced look. "When your Botox injector hates you," another cheekily replied, while one user asked, "[W]hat is happening with Kristi Noem's face?" Noem's possibly Botox-and-filler-enhanced face drew comparisons to other Trumpland members such as Kimberly Guilfoyle and Laura Loomer. Meanwhile, some folks used the opportunity to reference the time "South Park" eviscerated Noem's alleged lip filler and plastic surgery.
A telltale sign that Kristi Noem went overboard with cosmetic procedures
In August 2025, "South Park" took aim at Kristi Noem and other members of the Trump administration. Noem was ruthlessly satirized in the episode, in which she was depicted leading a group of ICE agents to a Dora the Explorer concert. Afterwards, the cartoon version of Noem was seen standing in the parking lot, where exposure to the sun had an adverse effect on her cosmetic procedures. The skin on the former governor's face began to slide off, and the animated Noem looked as if she had been dropped in a vat of acid. Screenshots from that scene began to be shared across social media once again alongside clips of her Fox News appearance.
The cosmetic procedures spoofed in the cartoon had become evident in real life, with many thinking that Noem's Mar-a-Lago face had gone too far. Detailed images of the right-wing politician's neck in the clip revealed just how much work she had possibly undergone. While Noem's face seemed taut, likely as a result of Botox, fillers, and possible facelifts, the skin around her neck looked scrunched. The Secretary of Homeland Security had seemingly overshot the mark on her face, which offered a stark contrast to the skin on the rest of her body.