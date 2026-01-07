Kristi Noem Seemingly Adds More Botox To Her Already Frozen Mar-A-Lago Face

Kristi Noem's Mar-a-Lago face transformation went into overdrive during a January 6, 2026, television appearance on Fox News. While on "Jesse Watters Primetime" (via X) to speak about ICE investigating tax fraud in Minneapolis and other regions of the country, Noem sported a black baseball cap with her trademark brown hair extensions flowing underneath the hat, and a matching black long-sleeve shirt. She also slathered on the ample eye makeup she's known for, and sported heavily darkened eyebrows. The secretary of Homeland Security applied plenty of blush and a red lip gloss that drew attention to her mouth. That was a mistake.

Noem's lips were noticeably bloated, as if they had been touched up with filler; they were also the only region of her face that seemed to be moving. Perhaps she had new injections for the New Year, or in anticipation of being camera-ready, as her cheeks also seemed to have been hit with filler (unless she had been stung by a colony of bees and was entering anaphylactic shock). Her face looked frozen, as if Noem had undergone a round of Botox just before jumping on-air.

Screenshots of Noem's Fox News appearance were shared on X, formerly Twitter, and she was roasted by people who believed she overdid it with the cosmetic procedures. "Hit the brakes on the Botox ASAP Kristi," one person wrote on X while posting a pic of her frozen-faced look. "When your Botox injector hates you," another cheekily replied, while one user asked, "[W]hat is happening with Kristi Noem's face?" Noem's possibly Botox-and-filler-enhanced face drew comparisons to other Trumpland members such as Kimberly Guilfoyle and Laura Loomer. Meanwhile, some folks used the opportunity to reference the time "South Park" eviscerated Noem's alleged lip filler and plastic surgery.