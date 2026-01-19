Photos Of Eva Mendes That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

A decade after leaving the spotlight to focus on her marriage and being a mom, Eva Mendes made a rare appearance on "Today" to discuss her life outside of the glitz and glam of Hollywood, in March 2024. The star, who hasn't acted since 2014's "Lost River," shocked viewers with how different she looked, sparking a fresh wave of plastic surgery rumors. "What did she do to her face?" one Instagram user wondered. A plastic surgeon who helped deconstruct Eva Mendes' gravity-defying new look opined that she invested in some extensive cosmetic work. "A deep plane facelift, neck lift, and additionally facial surgery can run between $35K-200K depending on the facial need," Dr. Patrick Davis exclusively told Nicki Swift. "Again, I'm not saying she had any of these things performed," as he hasn't treated Mendes. "But this is the range."

Although she hasn't gone on record to confirm or deny, the A-lister did admit to dabbling in cosmetic procedures during an interview with The Times while discussing being in her 50s. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she confirmed in October 2024. "There have been times where I've regretted something," like Botox, for example, "and then you just wait it out."

Mendes didn't elaborate further on her beauty routine, but she has made it clear that she supports plastic surgery. "I'm all for it. All. For. It," the former actor once wrote in response to claims she wasn't active on social media because she didn't like how her face looked after surgery (via The U.S. Sun). "As far as getting work done," she added, "I'll do that whenever I please." Yet looking back at old photos, we really miss Mendes' pre-plastic surgery face.