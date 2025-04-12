Eva Mendes Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive

In Hollywood, looking good isn't just part of the job — it is the job. Plenty of stars have built entire careers (and empires) on being easy on the eyes, so it's no surprise they'll pull every trick in the book to stay camera-ready. From hopping on the Ozempic train to having their plastic surgeons on speed dial, some celebs will do whatever it takes to keep the clock from ticking. Eva Mendes? She's often thrown into that mix — though, to be fair, it's mostly fans who are convinced that she's had a little help.

Mendes isn't exactly the most visible A-lister these days — but that's by choice. She's traded her career in acting for school runs, stepping away from the spotlight to focus on her family with Ryan Gosling. And so, when she does resurface, like at the 2024 Olympics or on the "Today" show with a gravity-defying new look, the internet predictably loses its mind. Even her casual Instagram posts spark chatter, with fans wondering how she seems frozen in time. What gives?

To her credit, Mendes hasn't pretended she wakes up like this. She's been candid about dabbling in cosmetic treatments and has even admitted she's not always thrilled with the results. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she told The Times U.K. "If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it. There have been times where I've regretted something ... and then you just wait it out." However, according to Dr. Patrick Davis of Davis Facials in Beverly Hills, Mendes' glow might be more than just Botox and good lighting.

