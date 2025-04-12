Eva Mendes Appearances That Sent Plastic Surgery Chatter Into Overdrive
In Hollywood, looking good isn't just part of the job — it is the job. Plenty of stars have built entire careers (and empires) on being easy on the eyes, so it's no surprise they'll pull every trick in the book to stay camera-ready. From hopping on the Ozempic train to having their plastic surgeons on speed dial, some celebs will do whatever it takes to keep the clock from ticking. Eva Mendes? She's often thrown into that mix — though, to be fair, it's mostly fans who are convinced that she's had a little help.
Mendes isn't exactly the most visible A-lister these days — but that's by choice. She's traded her career in acting for school runs, stepping away from the spotlight to focus on her family with Ryan Gosling. And so, when she does resurface, like at the 2024 Olympics or on the "Today" show with a gravity-defying new look, the internet predictably loses its mind. Even her casual Instagram posts spark chatter, with fans wondering how she seems frozen in time. What gives?
To her credit, Mendes hasn't pretended she wakes up like this. She's been candid about dabbling in cosmetic treatments and has even admitted she's not always thrilled with the results. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she told The Times U.K. "If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it. There have been times where I've regretted something ... and then you just wait it out." However, according to Dr. Patrick Davis of Davis Facials in Beverly Hills, Mendes' glow might be more than just Botox and good lighting.
Eva Mendes likely has access to a magician of a plastic surgeon
Some fans are convinced Eva Mendes has had an entire overhaul, but not everyone agrees. According to Dr. Patrick Davis, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, the actor isn't desperately clinging to her youth — she's actually aging pretty well. "Eva Mendes is and has always been a beautiful woman. She is aging gracefully and has been very vocal about her gratitude for getting older and her regrets over past injectable experiences," he exclusively told Nicki Swift. "As a woman who is now in her early 50s, she looks happy, healthy, and beautiful. She clearly prioritizes skin health as her skin appears smooth, dewy, and youthful."
Of course, that doesn't mean there haven't been a few tweaks along the way. While Dr. Davis didn't treat Mendes himself, he pointed out that many women her age opt for procedures like blepharoplasty to fix sagging eyelids, laser treatments to even out skin tone, platysmaplasty to tighten the neckline, and a deep plane facelift to subtly lift facial muscles. "When done safely and properly, these procedures should look seamlessly natural," he added. "The only surefire way to know whether or not someone has work done is if they tell us themselves."
At the end of the day, though, whether she's had work done or just won the genetic lottery, Mendes is thriving. And really, she doesn't need public approval — her biggest fan is at home in the form of Ryan Gosling. "I feel really f***king sexy at times," she told The Times U.K. "The way my man looks at me is just ... at times I'm like, oh my God ... So much of how I feel is a reflection of what he's giving me." We don't know about you, but that's goals.