Eva Mendes' Unrecognizable Look At 2024 Olympics Has Everyone Asking The Same Question

Social media is an excellent example of the saying, "You can't please them all." For example, some fans on the Good Morning America Facebook page seemed unimpressed with Eva Mendes' poutier pout. "What the heck has she done to her lips they were beautiful the way they were," commented one fan. "(Look at the 'lips' on that Babe!! But She looks HOT Too!!)" wrote a second fan. "Is 'duck lips' still a thing?" commented another. Interestingly, the majority of fans were annoyed with the couple's decision to wear sunglasses at the event, which they felt implied an exaggerated sense of importance. But hey, they are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes.

Anyway, Reddit fans also had a few thoughts about Mendes' look, and they were just as biting in their remarks. "Love her but she's giving duck lips in every photo," commented one user. "Literally only came to the comments to see if anyone was talking about all the pouting lol," replied a different user. A third fan also agreed with this assessment, writing: "Yes! Thanks for saying what I'm thinking!" One more fan inquired into Mendes' decision to do her part in bringing back the duck lip trend. "My only question y does she do that with her lips????" they wrote. Meanwhile, a fan of a few words replied with a lip emoji.

On the supportive side, one Mendes fan wrote, "She is so gorgeous and her skin is incredible. Plus they're soooo hot together."