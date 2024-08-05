Eva Mendes' Unrecognizable Look At 2024 Olympics Has Everyone Asking The Same Question
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling surprised their fans by popping up at 2024 Olympics on August 5, 2024. This marked the first time in a while that the A-listers, who attended equestrian and gymnastics events, have collectively shown their faces during a flashy outing. Social media fans were super excited to see Mendes and Gosling together in one place, but they've also been preoccupied with another area of focus: Mendes' pouty lips. Months after Mendes debuted a gravity-defying new look, which may or may not have been the result of plastic surgery, it seems possible that she's plumped up her perfect pout, too.
Comparing Mendes' Olympics look to some of her recent Instagram posts, including her July 15 reel where she announced the completion of her new children's book, her lips are undeniably fuller than usual. The new images of her and Gosling also show her flaunting a slightly more pronounced cupid's bow. And while it's possible that Mendes could've indulged in a little lip filler ahead of the Paris games, she was also serving up some serious duck lips in the photo, which could've created an optical illusion. Either way, the sultry look definitely works on Mendes, who's been a Hollywood bombshell for most of her career. With that said, some fans on social media seem split over her new look.
How social media feels about Eva Mendes' lips
Social media is an excellent example of the saying, "You can't please them all." For example, some fans on the Good Morning America Facebook page seemed unimpressed with Eva Mendes' poutier pout. "What the heck has she done to her lips they were beautiful the way they were," commented one fan. "(Look at the 'lips' on that Babe!! But She looks HOT Too!!)" wrote a second fan. "Is 'duck lips' still a thing?" commented another. Interestingly, the majority of fans were annoyed with the couple's decision to wear sunglasses at the event, which they felt implied an exaggerated sense of importance. But hey, they are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes.
Anyway, Reddit fans also had a few thoughts about Mendes' look, and they were just as biting in their remarks. "Love her but she's giving duck lips in every photo," commented one user. "Literally only came to the comments to see if anyone was talking about all the pouting lol," replied a different user. A third fan also agreed with this assessment, writing: "Yes! Thanks for saying what I'm thinking!" One more fan inquired into Mendes' decision to do her part in bringing back the duck lip trend. "My only question y does she do that with her lips????" they wrote. Meanwhile, a fan of a few words replied with a lip emoji.
On the supportive side, one Mendes fan wrote, "She is so gorgeous and her skin is incredible. Plus they're soooo hot together."