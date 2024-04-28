Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Eva Mendes' Gravity-Defying New Look Could Have 6-Figure Price Tag

Eva Mendes' March appearance on "Today" sparked rumors that the "Hitch" star's gravity-defying new look was the result of plastic surgery. While Mendes appeared on the morning show to talk about balancing her career with motherhood, fans honed in on her face and started speculating about which cosmetic procedures she'd possibly indulged in over the years. One TikTok user theorized that Mendes might've overindulged in fillers. "The more we touch our face, the more we may end up like our girl," the user explained. "And maybe she's just going through something, maybe she's just a little puffy, but It looks like a little filler migration," she added. And now, amid Mendes' batch of up-close shots posted to Instagram, we can't help but wonder what secrets she has up her sleeve.

To better understand whether Mendes' transformation is because of plastic surgery, Nicki Swift reached out to Beverly Hills Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick Davis, who had nothing but positive things to say about Mendes' appearance.

"First off, she looks amazing," said Davis, in response to the carousel of images above. "As I'm not her surgeon, I cannot attest if anything has been specifically done or not," Davis added, further deconstructing Mendes' ageless beauty. "I will say her facial structure is well balanced with high cheekbones, minimal mid-face hollowing, nice crisp jawline, a lifted or 'snatched' neck, and great skin care." The surgeon also detailed the path Mendes could have taken to achieve said results — along with the mind-boggling price tag attached to similar procedures.