The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 Golden Globes
It's officially the start of awards season, with the 2026 Golden Globes taking place in Los Angeles on January 11 to honor the best performances in film and television. This year's awards night was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and saw dozens of celebrities on the red carpet dressed in their finest looks. There was "Heated Rivalry's" Hudson Williams looking sexy in his tailored white tuxedo courtesy of Giorgio Armani. Teyana Taylor, who won best supporting female actor in a motion picture for "One Battle After Another" (and rightly so!), stunned in custom Schiaparelli. "The Pitt's" Noah Wyle, who took home the award for best actor in a drama series as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (his first ever!), looked sharp and handsome in his double-breasted suit by Celine. Everyone looked like a million bucks in their head-to-toe designer ensembles — everyone, except for a few outliers.
As always, at every awards show, there are at least one or two celebrities who don't quite hit the mark with their red carpet ensembles. This year, two Jennifers — Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez, that is — looked amazing but fell a little short of that "wow factor". Zoe Kravitz, who almost never misses and is usually a best-dressed queen, surprised us with a rare fashion fumble. Behold, the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Jennifer Lopez's sheer dress felt a little too familiar
Hasn't Jennifer Lopez worn something like this before? No? Because it feels like she's been doing this half-naked thing for as long as we can remember. And honestly? It's getting a little boring. At this point, the half-naked trend is starting to feel tired. Give us something new and fresh! Something exciting! Sure, she has the body and face for it, but will Lopez please give the pageant glam a break and try something else for once? We're begging.
Jennifer Lawrence jumped on the naked trend dress -- and failed
We don't hate this as much as Jennifer Lopez's sheer dress, but we don't exactly love it, either. While Jennifer Lawrence did something totally unexpected by jumping on the naked dress trend this year, after years of playing it safe on the red carpet, it didn't leave us gasping. Nominated for best actress in a motion picture (drama) for "Die My Love" as Grace, Lawrence wore this stunning creation by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. At the very least, she killed it with her hair and makeup.
Zoe Kravitz seemed ready to hit the bed
What was Saint Laurent doing dressing Zoe Kravitz in a literal nightgown to one of Hollywood's biggest award shows? We get it, it's chic. It's fashion. But this is the Golden Globes, baby! She should be turning heads and stealing glances in floor-sweeping couture gowns, not, as seen above, a cheap-looking dress that seems more bedroom-ready than the red carpet. The lack of accessories only emphasized how underwhelming and flat Kravitz's look was. Probably our least favorite Zoe outfit ever.
Stephen Graham failed to stand out
As the winner of best actor in a limited or anthology series for Netflix's "Adolescence," in which he played the father of a teenage murder suspect, Stephen Graham was supposed to have his big moment on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. However, he ended up being overshadowed by other celebrities there, opting for a basic black suit with a purple shirt and no necktie instead of a more formal look. Joining him on the red carpet was his wife, Hannah Walters, who at least brought the glam in her gold metallic dress with cape sleeves by Betsy & Adam. Fabulous.
Chloé Zhao's dress was full of creases
Something tells us Chloe Zhao forgot the number one rule while wearing silk: avoid sitting or slouching as much as possible to avoid forming creases! At least before stepping onto the red carpet! At the 2026 Golden Globes, the "Hamnet" director wore a cool blue satin number with a high neckline, a short train, and long sleeves. The dress looked sloppy from all the wrinkles and also fit a bit too loosely on the Chinese filmmaker, as if it wasn't tailored for her. It also didn't flatter her skin and left Zhao looking drained and exhausted. Between this and her 2021 Oscars outfit, it's clear that fashion isn't her strongest suit.
Was Parker Posey wearing a bed cover or a curtain?
Parker Posey, we love you, but this look was not it. After the fashion fail that was her Valentino dress at the 2025 Emmy Awards, the "White Lotus" actor gave fashion critics plenty more to talk about with her mustard-colored ruffled gown at the 2026 Golden Globes. Did she look cute posing on the red carpet? Absolutely. But did we love her outfit? Not exactly. As one noted on Reddit, "The color is horrible [on Posey], the styling is ugly and dated, and the dress is just bad. It looks like one of those Barbie dress cakes from the 90s, but made with piped old mustard instead of frosting." Others thought she looked like she was wearing a fancy bed cover or a curtain. Bottom line, not everyone was sold.
Joe Alwyn was missing a necktie
You know what would make this outfit so much better? A necktie. We wonder what possessed Joe Alwyn to get adventurous and leave out the necktie, but looking at his pics, it just comes off slightly awkward and incomplete. Joining the cast of "Hamnet," including his co-stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, Alwyn attended the 2026 Golden Globes in a blue velvet suit from Dior's Pre-fall 2026 menswear collection. "The outfit looks boring and ugly," one wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "He looks like an old man trying to pose with an awkward smile." We don't know about that last comment, but we'll have to agree it was a little bit underwhelming. Better luck next time, Joe.