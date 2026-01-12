The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2026 Golden Globes

It's officially the start of awards season, with the 2026 Golden Globes taking place in Los Angeles on January 11 to honor the best performances in film and television. This year's awards night was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and saw dozens of celebrities on the red carpet dressed in their finest looks. There was "Heated Rivalry's" Hudson Williams looking sexy in his tailored white tuxedo courtesy of Giorgio Armani. Teyana Taylor, who won best supporting female actor in a motion picture for "One Battle After Another" (and rightly so!), stunned in custom Schiaparelli. "The Pitt's" Noah Wyle, who took home the award for best actor in a drama series as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (his first ever!), looked sharp and handsome in his double-breasted suit by Celine. Everyone looked like a million bucks in their head-to-toe designer ensembles — everyone, except for a few outliers.

As always, at every awards show, there are at least one or two celebrities who don't quite hit the mark with their red carpet ensembles. This year, two Jennifers — Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez, that is — looked amazing but fell a little short of that "wow factor". Zoe Kravitz, who almost never misses and is usually a best-dressed queen, surprised us with a rare fashion fumble. Behold, the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes.