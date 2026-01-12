Nikki Glaser Was Her Own Worst Plastic Surgery Hater At The 2026 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser made herself the butt of one of her jokes at the 2026 Golden Globes. Near the end of her monologue, where she launched jokes at Leonardo DiCaprio, The Rock, and Sean Penn, Glaser turned her attention to Jennifer Lawrence. Only thing, Lawrence, up for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture for "Die My Love," wasn't the punchline — Glaser was. Rather, Glaser's plastic surgery. "True story, I once told a makeup artist, can you make me look like J Law and he was like, Honey, I can't even make you look like Jude Law," Glaser said, adding, "So we laughed." To be fair, Glaser didn't explicitly mention her plastic surgery, but it's not like social media hasn't made it a topic of conversation tonight.

Nikki Glaser gives a shoutout to Jennifer Lawrence in her Golden Globes opening monologue:pic.twitter.com/eaCcsaz2k4 — Jennifer Lawrence Source (@jlawsupdate) January 12, 2026

But before we detail what netizens are saving about Glaser's purported cosmetic procedures, you should know that this is a topic she's never been afraid to face head on ... especially in regards to the cosmetic transformations of her Hollywood peers. Back in 2025, when Glaser also hosted the Golden Globes, she proved that she was not afraid of calling anyone out about it. "I love where you put your cheekbones," she said during her opening speech (via People). She also jabbed at the A-listers who've claimed that their starkly altered appearances were the result of natural changes, including drinking water and mediating. "I too drink a lot of water," she continued. "I don't judge. I do it now too." To close out the joke, Glaser added, "Love how meditating removes your eyelids — really convenient." Of course, Glaser wouldn't be much of a comedian if she couldn't make light of her own procedures.