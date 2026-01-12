Nikki Glaser Was Her Own Worst Plastic Surgery Hater At The 2026 Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser made herself the butt of one of her jokes at the 2026 Golden Globes. Near the end of her monologue, where she launched jokes at Leonardo DiCaprio, The Rock, and Sean Penn, Glaser turned her attention to Jennifer Lawrence. Only thing, Lawrence, up for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture for "Die My Love," wasn't the punchline — Glaser was. Rather, Glaser's plastic surgery. "True story, I once told a makeup artist, can you make me look like J Law and he was like, Honey, I can't even make you look like Jude Law," Glaser said, adding, "So we laughed." To be fair, Glaser didn't explicitly mention her plastic surgery, but it's not like social media hasn't made it a topic of conversation tonight.
But before we detail what netizens are saving about Glaser's purported cosmetic procedures, you should know that this is a topic she's never been afraid to face head on ... especially in regards to the cosmetic transformations of her Hollywood peers. Back in 2025, when Glaser also hosted the Golden Globes, she proved that she was not afraid of calling anyone out about it. "I love where you put your cheekbones," she said during her opening speech (via People). She also jabbed at the A-listers who've claimed that their starkly altered appearances were the result of natural changes, including drinking water and mediating. "I too drink a lot of water," she continued. "I don't judge. I do it now too." To close out the joke, Glaser added, "Love how meditating removes your eyelids — really convenient." Of course, Glaser wouldn't be much of a comedian if she couldn't make light of her own procedures.
This is the plastic surgery Nikki Glaser plans to get
Social media wasted no time implying that Nikki Glaser was a plastic surgery addict. As Glaser did her best to keep the Golden Globes crowd entertained, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were focused on her appearance. "Did Nikki Glaser get plastic surgery?" tweeted one user. "She doesn't look the same. #GoldenGlobes." Meanwhile, a second user was much, much harsher in their critique, writing, "How much botched plastic surgery is too much nikki glaser #GoldenGlobes2026 #GoldenGlobes." Fortunately for Glaser, plastic surgery is a topic she's never been afraid to broach — even when it's about her.
In fact, the "I Feel Pretty" star recently stated that she plans on going for a full face lift later this year. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon about how amazing she looked, Glaser said. "Wait till the facelift. That's coming. August 2026. I'm gonna do it. I have no problem with that." However, she plans to be subtle about her tweaks so that people can question exactly she's had done. Mirroring her 2025 Golden Globes' monologue, it sounds as if Glaser plans to blame her impending glow–up on lifestyle changes. "Just meditating more. I'm doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin,'" she said. "That's what they say, 'I'm drinking more water. I'm just working on my gut health ... '"