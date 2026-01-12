The 2026 Golden Globes Afterparties Were A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

When the glitterati wanted to party after the 2026 Golden Globes, it looked like some of them decided to cut their stylists loose before cutting loose. Ahead of the awards show, viewers had to endure one sartorial battle after another as celebrities dutifully marched down the red carpet in outfits that failed to win the night, unlike the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "One Battle After Another." There were some surprising names among the worst-dressed stars at the Golden Globes ceremony, and the list of style stumbles only grew after attendees swapped their gowns and tuxes for their afterparty outfits.

The stars were likely more than ready to unwind after a long night of acceptance speeches and jokes at their expense. In her opening monologue, host Nikki Glaser even poked fun at herself with a plastic surgery wisecrack. "Just like 'Wicked,' I'm back for a sequel. Just like 'Frankenstein,' I've been pieced together by an unlicensed European surgeon, and just like the podcasters nominated tonight, I should not be allowed to be this close to Julia Roberts," she quipped. And speaking of Dr. Frankenstein's stitched-up creature, some of the worst Golden Globes afterparty ensembles had a similar made-by-a-mad-scientist quality.