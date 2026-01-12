The 2026 Golden Globes Afterparties Were A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
When the glitterati wanted to party after the 2026 Golden Globes, it looked like some of them decided to cut their stylists loose before cutting loose. Ahead of the awards show, viewers had to endure one sartorial battle after another as celebrities dutifully marched down the red carpet in outfits that failed to win the night, unlike the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "One Battle After Another." There were some surprising names among the worst-dressed stars at the Golden Globes ceremony, and the list of style stumbles only grew after attendees swapped their gowns and tuxes for their afterparty outfits.
The stars were likely more than ready to unwind after a long night of acceptance speeches and jokes at their expense. In her opening monologue, host Nikki Glaser even poked fun at herself with a plastic surgery wisecrack. "Just like 'Wicked,' I'm back for a sequel. Just like 'Frankenstein,' I've been pieced together by an unlicensed European surgeon, and just like the podcasters nominated tonight, I should not be allowed to be this close to Julia Roberts," she quipped. And speaking of Dr. Frankenstein's stitched-up creature, some of the worst Golden Globes afterparty ensembles had a similar made-by-a-mad-scientist quality.
Amal Clooney was ready for a Monster High school reunion
Amal Clooney showed up to Netflix's Golden Globe afterparty 2026 at Spago in a Brat green minidress that bore a striking resemblance to the stapled forehead of a Frankenstein's monster cartoon drawing, thanks to the safety pins holding it together. The dress's shiny material also had a "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" quality that made it feel dated and better suited for a party girl who lies about inventing Post-its than an international human rights lawyer.
Tessa Thompson's taste skidded out of control
If a biker babe decided to hack off the bottom half of her best black motosuit and replace it with bits of blown-out tire, it might look like the Balenciaga minidress Golden Globe nominee Tessa Thompson wore to the Netflix bash. Her bizarre look was giving blacktop ballerina with that shredded tire tread tutu, and instead of "Black Swan" toe shoes, she completed her ensemble with a pair of heels that made it look like she had just danced through an unfortunate murder of roadkill crows.
Timothy Simons got all gussied up for a Wild Wild West sequel
Timothy Simons' stylist must have said the title of his Netflix show when handing him this outfit: "Nobody Wants This." With the brown almost-duster-length jacket, black Western bow tie, and matching cummerbund, his ensemble would look right at home in a sequel to the campy, critically panned 1999 movie "Wild Wild West." But considering that Will Smith considers the sci-fi Western his worst film, Simons won't be saddling up and getting wicki-wicki-wild anytime soon.
Keri Russell's midriff had its eye on the prize
Like Timothy Simons, Keri Russell didn't change out of her Golden Globes outfit for the Netflix afterparty, but perhaps she should have. We won't be diplomatic here: "The Diplomat" star's black Stéphane Rolland halter gown had a slightly unnerving quality. The lone silver embellishment on the dress was shaped like an unblinking eye staring from her torso, and it just needed something else to save it from feeling so strange. Perhaps it would have worked better as part of a belt?
Somebody needed to hand Will Arnett a stain remover stick
It had to smart when "Smartless" co-host Will Arnett missed out on a Golden Globe in the best podcast category. Worse yet, he lost to his ex Amy Poehler, and he had a yellow stain running down the front of his white shirt. It's possible the garment was dingy and in need of a thorough soaking in some oxygen bleach, but perhaps someone at the Netflix party had a stain stick on them that would have done the trick. This is what happens when you start a podcast and forget that sometimes people can see you.
The Hunting Wives star Malin Akerman looked like she was hunting for a wastebasket
Sorry, ladies, but if you wear a white structured minidress with a lot of folds or layers, there's just no helping it; you're going to look like you have a giant wadded-up tissue affixed to your body. At least Malin Akerman didn't suffer from the same problem as Will Arnett, as the only thing worse than looking like you're wearing a huge tissue is looking like you're wearing a huge tissue that's been used by a cold sufferer.