High-Definition Pictures Of Kate Beckinsale's Cakey Makeup Are Jarring

Even among her high-profile peers, Kate Beckinsale has one of the most enviable faces in Hollywood, so it's genuinely surprising how often she has covered it in cakey makeup over the past two decades. Despite being born in 1973, Beckinsale's appearance is so youthful that fans have begun to wonder if she has undergone cosmetic procedures at some point.

After appearing at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, Beckinsale uploaded snaps from the red carpet to Instagram. Her comment section was quickly littered with followers accusing her of getting work done, and the "Click" actor felt the need to put those rumors to rest. "I haven't had a facelift or filler or Botox," she replied to one commenter, joining the list of celebs who have denied using Botox and filler. In fact, Beckinsale revealed that she will never get plastic surgery, since she has a condition known as mast cell activation syndrome; as such, her immune system can react negatively to cosmetic procedures, causing severe, allergy-like reactions.

Beckinsale may say no to needles, but she hasn't been afraid to layer on the makeup, especially during film premieres and festival appearances. In May 2024, Beckinsale showed off her new look on TikTok with a quick behind-the-scenes video featuring a makeup artist applying last-minute blush, lip gloss, and eye shadow to the actor. What was not featured in the clip, however, was the cakey foundation that she seems to apply a bit too often. Close-up high-definition pics of Beckinsale throughout the 2020s show just how much makeup she has used in recent years.