High-Definition Pictures Of Kate Beckinsale's Cakey Makeup Are Jarring
Even among her high-profile peers, Kate Beckinsale has one of the most enviable faces in Hollywood, so it's genuinely surprising how often she has covered it in cakey makeup over the past two decades. Despite being born in 1973, Beckinsale's appearance is so youthful that fans have begun to wonder if she has undergone cosmetic procedures at some point.
After appearing at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, Beckinsale uploaded snaps from the red carpet to Instagram. Her comment section was quickly littered with followers accusing her of getting work done, and the "Click" actor felt the need to put those rumors to rest. "I haven't had a facelift or filler or Botox," she replied to one commenter, joining the list of celebs who have denied using Botox and filler. In fact, Beckinsale revealed that she will never get plastic surgery, since she has a condition known as mast cell activation syndrome; as such, her immune system can react negatively to cosmetic procedures, causing severe, allergy-like reactions.
Beckinsale may say no to needles, but she hasn't been afraid to layer on the makeup, especially during film premieres and festival appearances. In May 2024, Beckinsale showed off her new look on TikTok with a quick behind-the-scenes video featuring a makeup artist applying last-minute blush, lip gloss, and eye shadow to the actor. What was not featured in the clip, however, was the cakey foundation that she seems to apply a bit too often. Close-up high-definition pics of Beckinsale throughout the 2020s show just how much makeup she has used in recent years.
Beckinsale's bronzer looked awful next to her daughter
Kate Beckinsale and her daughter Lily Sheen were twinning when they attended a Los Angeles Clippers game together in December 2025. While her daughter wore a black leather jacket, Beckinsale rocked a black strapless dress with a matching ornamental headband. Close-up snaps showed similarities between the pair, especially their noses, but her daughter's presence also highlighted just how much makeup the "Canary Black" star had applied. There was heavy bronzer on her face and ample blush, which was obvious next to her fair-skinned daughter. Multiple divides were noticeable on Beckinsale's face, with HD pics showing varying levels of bronzer applied under her eyes and around her mouth.
Beckinsale's bright sheen on the streets
While out on the town in Los Angeles in November 2025, Kate Beckinsale rocked a fur coat and a pair of distractingly large platform boots. The "Jolt" actor's hair was held back with a black headband (and red bow), which gave a clear view of her face. She opted for spidery eyelashes, but otherwise went light on the eye makeup. However, she went super heavy with the bronzer, which made it appear as if she was walking around with a real-life photo filter. The cakey cover-up smoothed her skin, but also gave a shiny sheen to her face.
Beckinsale's face cracked at the Golden Globes
At a glance, Kate Beckinsale looked absolutely stunning when she attended the 2024 Golden Globes. Beckinsale turned heads on the red carpet, looking stunning in a metallic silver gown that was sleeveless with a transparent train. Unfortunately, she was not ready for her close-up, as the actor had plastered on the bronzer. Beckinsale also went heavy with the blush on her cheeks, but that was a minor offense compared to the bronzer overdose. In the above snap, the makeup was so thick that it started cracking when she smiled for photographers; the effect was so bad that it appeared the beauty product might just break off her cheeks.
Beckinsale was a ballerina with too much toner
Kate Beckinsale looked stiff but whimsical as she attempted to channel a music box ballerina at Variety's Power of Women event in October 2024. The A-lister wore a pink puffball dress with a corset-style top that looked plucked straight from a ballet. Her makeup consisted of heavy mascara and blush, but it was actually the blending that went too far. In order to make the skin on her exposed chest match the tone of her face, Beckinsale applied liberal amounts of toner around her clavicle. This gave an unnatural hue to her skin, which did, however, add to the music box ballerina aesthetic.
Varying layers of bronzer shined through Beckinsale's face
For Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration in December 2023, Kate Beckinsale sported a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves and a partially exposed back. The actor accessorized with a necklace adorned with multi-colored jewels that drew attention to her neck and face. Naturally, photographers zoomed in on her, ultimately revealing how thickly she had applied her bronzer. As she strained for the cameras on the red carpet, close-ups showed a thicker layer of makeup on her forehead than her temples, and it was clearly divided in the two areas of her head.
Beckinsale under the bright lights
Kate Beckinsale pulled out all the stops at the AmfAR Gala Venezia in September 2024, wearing a spicy yet elegant bodysuit dress that shimmered with a light bronze coloring. Her revealed upper body had makeup heavily applied to it, so her whole top half shone under the bright lights. Beckinsale's face, meanwhile, had even more beauty products applied, and it made her almost unrecognizable. The skin tone on her face was much lighter than her chest, as if she chose the wrong shimmer bronzer and decided to smear it on anyway. Not only did it make her complexion much whiter than her darkened body, but it gave off a reflective brightness as photos were snapped.