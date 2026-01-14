90 Day Fiancé Stars Who Ruined Their Image In One Episode

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava entered "90 Day Fiancé" during the show's fourth season with what could even conservatively be described as one of the series' most openly transactional dynamics. After meeting on Facebook, they went on a lavish vacation together in Spain before getting engaged. From the outset, Arkhipchenko was open about the fact that Nava's alleged finances were the driving force behind her move from Russia to the U.S. and their relationship, while Nava (who hadn't been wholly forthright about his money or legal situation) loved her Instagram-ready looks.

When Nava couldn't deliver on his end of the bargain, Arkhipchenko responded explosively, and sometimes violently. However, one moment stands apart amid the litany of wild incidents. In one episode, Arkhipchenko sent Nava a text informing him that she had done something to his car. When he went to check it out, he discovered that she had scratched the word "idiot" into the vehicle's driver's-side door with a key. "I don't want this for the rest of my life," he said during the show in response to his partner's vandalism. "I wanted the Anfisa that I met when I first met her." When confronted by host Shaun Robinson about her actions during a tell-all, Arkhipchenko remained awkwardly silent before finally stating that she had her reasons for doing so.

Nava's dishonesty notwithstanding, no explanation would have sufficed for Arkhipchenko intentionally damaging his car. The moment came to define her in many viewers' eyes, even if she was justified in her frustration about his inability to deliver on the lifestyle she was promised.