Unfiltered Pics Of Melania Trump That Prove She Loves Her Makeup Caked On
Melania Trump insists that her face is all natural, but she does rely heavily on makeup to maintain her appearance. Prior to Donald Trump's first term as president, the future first lady addressed the rumors that she had cosmetic work done. "A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," Melania told GQ in April 2016. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me," she added.
The former model may not rely on injections, but she does rely on makeup artists. Before Donald's inauguration in January 2017, makeup artist Nicole Bryl offered insight into how FLOTUS's beauty products are applied for public appearances. "[It takes] about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus," Bryl told Us Weekly at the time. "If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen," the makeup artist added.
As time wore on, Melania seemed to be even more dependent on beauty products. Eight years later, her husband was back in office, and the first lady not only continued going heavy on the makeup; she seemed to increase her dosage. Makeup artist Philippa Louise spoke about Melania's look in an interview with Hello! in February 2025. "When you reach your 50s, makeup should be pared back," Louise said while discussing rules for makeup application as one ages. "When we talk about eye makeup, the number one rule as we age is less is more," she added. As seen in several of Melania's makeup fails captured with unfiltered pics, that is a lesson she never bothered to learn.
Melania Trump's cracking bronzer during a U.K. visit
When they visited the U.K., both Donald Trump and Melania Trump caked on the makeup. During the state visit in September 2025, the first lady was given a tour of Frogmore Cottage by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and photographers captured her looking fairly candid with her makeup still heavily applied. Along with the Trumpian layer of bronzer, Melania had ample blush on her cheeks. She also went heavy on the smokey eye look with dark eyeshadow and globbed-on mascara. Pictures of her touring the cottage showed her makeup creasing around the corner of her eyes.
Her makeup was bright as Christmas lights at a tree lighting
Melania Trump looked festive in a checkered red and white coat while attending the annual Christmas tree lighting at President's Park in December 2019. Unfortunately, FLOTUS's reddish coloring was not limited to her wardrobe, as her face was so covered in bronzer that it was almost the color of Rudolph's nose. She appeared to have on a shimmer bronzer that made her complexion shine under the cameras' lights, and the effect on her skin was jarring. The color of her cheeks was brighter than the cerise lipstick she had chosen, and her makeup was so unevenly applied that the harsh redness contrasted with other areas of her face.
Melania Trump's multi-colored July 4th look
When Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill on July 4th, Melania Trump wore a classic look to ring in Independence Day. She sported a crisp white shirt dress, but the clean ensemble only highlighted her multi-hued makeup. Melania was photographed with a harsh facial expression as she listened to her husband, and the scowl embellished the cakey bronzer. The creases around her lips were emphasized, and her furrowed brow made her extra darkened eyebrows and liberally-applied eyeshadow stand out even more. Melania also had on light pink lipstick, which was nearly the same color as the blush that had to be slathered on to stand out against her dark foundation.
Her zoomed-in-on pores at the FIFA Club World Cup match
When Melania Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup Final in July 2025, a close-up picture captured a stellar image of the action on the field reflected in the first lady's chunky, bright white Christian Dior sunglasses. Even though the glasses covered a large portion of her face, it was still obvious how much makeup had been used. The zoomed-in snap showed how her pores were masked by bronzer. Redness on her cheeks was visible, while Trump's forehead looked different than the rest of her face, as concealer made it appear blemish-free.
Melania Trump's bright blush at the Kennedy Center Honors
It was another blending fail for Melania Trump when she attended the Kennedy Center Honors alongside Donald Trump in December 2025. Perhaps anticipating extra camera attention on the red carpet, Melania went overboard with her bronzer, muddling her cheek color into a mix of dark brown and a cherry hue from her excessive blush. She made another misstep by not opting for a matte bronzer, which would have offset the shiny glare from the photogs capturing her look. The ridges that formed around her mouth and corners of her eyes were also telltale signs that she had gotten carried away with the concealer.
Her angry eyebrows at a White House Dinner
Donald Trump spoke at a dinner for tech and business leaders at the White House in September 2025, and Melania Trump sat by his side. That time around, her concealer was toned down compared to other events, but it was FLOTUS's "Angry Birds"-style eyebrows that were attention-grabbing. The former model had on plenty of eye makeup, along with spider-style lashes, but her smokey eye was overshadowed by her eyebrow tinting. Her darkened brows coupled with the shape she had chosen gave Melania a menacing look as she listened to her husband address the crowd.
Her extra smokey eyes to ring in the New Year
Dark was the theme for Melania Trump when she attended a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump in December 2024. She rocked a low-cut black gown, and to match the color of the dress, she sported extra-smokey eye makeup. Extensions helped accentuate her eyelashes, and she caked on an extra layer of dark eyeshadow. Melania also shaded in her eyebrows so they matched the rest of her dark makeup. A close-up photo taken on the red carpet revealed that Melania not only had the shaded eyes, but there was also a thick layer of bronzer that helped smooth out her skin.