Unfiltered Pics Of Melania Trump That Prove She Loves Her Makeup Caked On

Melania Trump insists that her face is all natural, but she does rely heavily on makeup to maintain her appearance. Prior to Donald Trump's first term as president, the future first lady addressed the rumors that she had cosmetic work done. "A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," Melania told GQ in April 2016. "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me," she added.

The former model may not rely on injections, but she does rely on makeup artists. Before Donald's inauguration in January 2017, makeup artist Nicole Bryl offered insight into how FLOTUS's beauty products are applied for public appearances. "[It takes] about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus," Bryl told Us Weekly at the time. "If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen," the makeup artist added.

As time wore on, Melania seemed to be even more dependent on beauty products. Eight years later, her husband was back in office, and the first lady not only continued going heavy on the makeup; she seemed to increase her dosage. Makeup artist Philippa Louise spoke about Melania's look in an interview with Hello! in February 2025. "When you reach your 50s, makeup should be pared back," Louise said while discussing rules for makeup application as one ages. "When we talk about eye makeup, the number one rule as we age is less is more," she added. As seen in several of Melania's makeup fails captured with unfiltered pics, that is a lesson she never bothered to learn.