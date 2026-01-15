Lindsey Graham Blows Up Donald Trump's Golf Reputation & We Can Feel The Rage From Here

Even though he is the president, Donald Trump spends a lot of weekends on the golf course, but apparently it hasn't helped his game too much. Over the years, Trump has claimed to win multiple course championships — which all happen to be on golf courses he owns. In March 2025, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham posted a photo alongside the commander-in-chief and a few other golfers. They all held trophies, and Graham wrote on X that they had won the Trump International Spring Member-Guest Tournament. Recently disclosed testimony from Graham, however, revealed that Trump has had some assistance racking up those tourney wins.

The New York Times published a transcript of Graham testifying in an election interference case in 2022. To illustrate that Trump was untrustworthy, a prosecutor asked the senator if Trump ever cheated on the links. "Some people say you may outdrive him, but you're not going to outdrive his caddy," Graham replied, per the report published January 14. "It is what it is," he added.

Graham came clean under oath, but he had previously claimed that POTUS was a great golfer. Reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin interviewed Trump for their book, "This Will Not Pass," and the subject of his golf game came up. To prove how good he was, Trump put Graham on speaker when the senator happened to call during the interview — and the writers later played the recording on "The Daily Show" in May 2022. After some prompting from the president, Graham described Trump playing an incredible round under adverse conditions. "He started helping me with my game," he added. It seems Graham possibly felt pressured into praising Trump's game, as other people have claimed the president fudges his numbers on the golf course.