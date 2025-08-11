Trump's Golf Cheating Video Had Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

It's no secret that Donald Trump is obsessed with golf. However, that doesn't mean he's hailed as a bastion of good sportsmanship. Au contraire, in light of some very sketchy antics being caught on camera, he's become the butt of countless jokes — and even some experts have pointed to the possibility that his golfing prowess may be greatly overstated.

ICYMI, Trump's makeup-free golf days weren't the only thing that got people talking during his personal very official trip to Scotland. A video posted to X of the president's caddy surreptitiously tossing a ball on the ground just seconds before he got out of his golf cart had social media users and golf experts alike raising their eyebrows. Granted, some of Trump's stans claimed that it was a drop ball and therefore totally acceptable. However, others (like Scottish golf commentator Andrew Cotter) weren't quite as eager to dismiss the move. In an episode of his podcast, "The Chipping Forecast," Cotter said that while he was wary of taking the video at face value, the optics were damning. "All I'll say is ... it looked very, very bad," he said, noting in particular that the caddy looked like he was trying to drop the ball without anyone noticing.

Perfectly legal on the green where players will mark the spot where the ball came to rest – usually with a coin. Then hit the next shot from there. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) August 3, 2025

Of course, a bad headline has never deterred Trump, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that a week later, another video seemingly showing a caddy tossing a golf ball down for him went viral. In response to that video — which was taken during the 2025 Men's Senior Club Championship at his Bedminster golf club, and which the president won — The Palm Beach Post's senior sports columnist Tom D'Angelo pre-emptively hushed those who'd no doubt spring to Trump's defense, clarifying that in a competition setting, "It is never legal for your caddie to drop a ball."