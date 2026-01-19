Lindsey Halligan Has Legs For Days & Shows Them Off Around Donald Trump
Lindsey Halligan is just one of the many plastic-seeming Melania Trump clones that Donald Trump has hired, and she showed off her killer legs at an event with the president. In September 2025, Trump brought multiple members of his team to take in some tennis at the U.S. Open. This was only weeks before he appointed Halligan as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to oversee a major case against former FBI Director James Comey.
Perhaps hoping that cameras would be pointed her way, Halligan dressed in a chic ensemble for the event. Above a tight-fitting top, she rocked a buttoned, baggy white jacket with a belt around the midsection, which cinched in her waist. It seemed like she almost wore nothing below that; she donned a similarly colored pair of shorts that barely came down further than the hemline of the jacket. Of course, this allowed Halligan — a former beauty pageant queen — to flaunt her tanned legs. Bystanders were offered an eyeful of Halligan's stems when she sat down to take in the action, and her thighs were in full view.
Halligan has been known to cake on makeup worse than Trump, and she certainly did not shy away from the bronzer on this occasion. The burnt orange color awkwardly contrasted against her stark white outfit. To top it all off, she wore a traditional Mar-a-Lago face, hyping the MAGA war colors with heavy eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick as she sat beside fellow Trumpster, Karoline Leavitt.
Lindsey Halligan matched with Karoline Leavitt at the U.S. Open
Lindsey Halligan's Mar-a-Lago face was clear next to fellow Trumpland member Karoline Leavitt, who was seated directly next to the lawyer at the U.S. Open tennis match. The duo wore matching white ensembles for the occasion, but that was not the only way the pair matched. One close-up photo caught the White House press secretary's lips looking especially plump, as if she had just received new filler injections. Halligan's lips also looked enhanced while she buddied up with Leavitt to take in the action.
The friendship between the two extended beyond the sporting event. A couple of months later, not long after her appointment from Trump, Halligan came under fire when Judge Cameron Currie dismissed the cases she had filed against FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia. Currie ruled that Halligan had not been rightfully appointed to her position as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Naturally, members of Trump's administration came to her defense, including her U.S. Open buddy, Karoline Leavitt. "Lindsey Halligan was legally appointed, and that's the administration's position," the White House press secretary told the media at the time (via NBC News).
She may have had internal support, but following the judge's ruling, critics used Halligan's beauty pageant aesthetic to roast her online. As one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "[F]ake Trump prosecutor Lindsey Halligan replied, 'Your Honor, hair and makeup don't just happen.'"