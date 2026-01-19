Lindsey Halligan Has Legs For Days & Shows Them Off Around Donald Trump

Lindsey Halligan is just one of the many plastic-seeming Melania Trump clones that Donald Trump has hired, and she showed off her killer legs at an event with the president. In September 2025, Trump brought multiple members of his team to take in some tennis at the U.S. Open. This was only weeks before he appointed Halligan as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to oversee a major case against former FBI Director James Comey.

Perhaps hoping that cameras would be pointed her way, Halligan dressed in a chic ensemble for the event. Above a tight-fitting top, she rocked a buttoned, baggy white jacket with a belt around the midsection, which cinched in her waist. It seemed like she almost wore nothing below that; she donned a similarly colored pair of shorts that barely came down further than the hemline of the jacket. Of course, this allowed Halligan — a former beauty pageant queen — to flaunt her tanned legs. Bystanders were offered an eyeful of Halligan's stems when she sat down to take in the action, and her thighs were in full view.

Xny/star Max/Getty

Halligan has been known to cake on makeup worse than Trump, and she certainly did not shy away from the bronzer on this occasion. The burnt orange color awkwardly contrasted against her stark white outfit. To top it all off, she wore a traditional Mar-a-Lago face, hyping the MAGA war colors with heavy eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick as she sat beside fellow Trumpster, Karoline Leavitt.