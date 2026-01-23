3 Times The Property Brothers' Diva Behavior Soured Their Reputation
Canadian twin brothers Jonathan and Andrew Scott have made a name for themselves helping families find, buy, and design their dream homes, all while the cameras of their famous HGTV television show "Property Brothers" are rolling. "You know how some producers yell at their crews? You'll never find that on our shows, because there's no need for it," Jonathan told Variety in 2022 about his and Andrew's approach to filming. "Everyone's working their butts off to make something. We maintain our core values: quality, respect, families."
On the contrary, while HGTV is known for creating wholesome content that the whole family can enjoy, an untold truth about the famous Property Brothers is that they aren't exactly known for their squeaky-clean reputations. In fact, over the years, their collective reputation has taken quite a hit — especially in the eyes of all the viewers at home. From bar fights to lawsuits to a financial dispute, it's safe to say their standing as public figures has certainly soured.
Jonathan Scott was physically escorted out of a bar
Remember the old saying, "You don't gotta go home, but you can't stay here"? Sadly, Jonathan Scott learned that adage the hard way following a late, rowdy night out. As reported by TMZ, the HGTV star made quite a scene in 2016 at Dempsey's Public House in Fargo, North Dakota. According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the lone Property Brother allegedly ignored bartenders and refused to exit the establishment at closing time. Reports indicate that the unruly public figure even went so far as to indignantly ask the bartender, "Do you know who I am?" Yikes.
As evidenced by security camera footage, although Jonathan was promptly removed from the premises, he actually returned and was placed in a headlock before being physically escorted out yet again. Jonathan then called 911 and filed a complaint against the officer, claiming he was assaulted and put in a "chokehold." Worth noting, however, is that nothing ever came of Jonathan's unruly behavior or his alleged assault. "Upon review of the police report and associated evidence, I found there was not sufficient evidence to establish a violation of either simple assault or disorderly conduct ... beyond a reasonable doubt," Fargo City Attorney Erik Johnson said, per CBS News. Alexa, play "Closing Time" by Semisonic.
A couple who appeared on the 'Property Brothers' show sued the production company and contractor for subpar work
Speaking of allegations, in 2021 Paul and Mindy King, a couple who appeared on "Property Brothers," filed a lawsuit against the show's production company, Cineflix, as well as Villa Construction, a contractor who remodeled their home (to the tune of more than $193,000), claiming that the work was subpar, haphazard, and not up to building code standards. "They just come in and they bring a Sharpie or spray paint and try to make things look pretty, but they don't," Mindy claimed during an interview with KTNV.
While Jonathan and Andrew Scott weren't personally sued, their attorney swiftly released a statement shirking any and all responsibility and characterizing the Kings' lawsuit as an "attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement." The statement concluded, "It is unfortunate that the Kings have resorted to such conduct." Suffice to say, the statement didn't do much to save Jonathan and Andrew's reputation in the public eye, and it ultimately upset many HGTV fans. "I don't know, those property brothers are sketchy," one X user posted in response to a 2023 news article discussing the lawsuit, which is still ongoing. Perhaps this is one of the real reasons some HGTV fans can't stand the Property Brothers.
The Property Brothers have argued over money
From the outside, it appears as though Jonathan and Andrew Scott are about as close as two twin brothers can be. "It's been exciting for us to be able to be the ones to hold the control, to be able to make the decisions, because at the end of the day, I trust Jonathan through and through," Andrew told Variety in 2022 about their brotherly business partnership. "He's not some stranger that I brought in with money to do something or vice versa," he added. "We know we have the same values."
Alas, in July 2025, during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," the brothers and business partners copped to having a past disagreement over money. According to Jonathan, he used to "film three more times" than Andrew and eventually suggested that perhaps he should be compensated three times more. (In the famous words of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" OG Camille Grammer, "But now we said it.") "And he's like, 'You're never allowed to bring this up again ever,'" Jonathan recalled. Meanwhile, Andrew was adamant that Jonathan's argument wasn't that cut-and-dry. Andrew claimed he did less filming because he was in charge of the contracts. "There's a lot outside of what people see on the shows," he said. And there ya have it, folks!