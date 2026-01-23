3 Times The Property Brothers' Diva Behavior Soured Their Reputation

From the outside, it appears as though Jonathan and Andrew Scott are about as close as two twin brothers can be. "It's been exciting for us to be able to be the ones to hold the control, to be able to make the decisions, because at the end of the day, I trust Jonathan through and through," Andrew told Variety in 2022 about their brotherly business partnership. "He's not some stranger that I brought in with money to do something or vice versa," he added. "We know we have the same values."

Alas, in July 2025, during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," the brothers and business partners copped to having a past disagreement over money. According to Jonathan, he used to "film three more times" than Andrew and eventually suggested that perhaps he should be compensated three times more. (In the famous words of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" OG Camille Grammer, "But now we said it.") "And he's like, 'You're never allowed to bring this up again ever,'" Jonathan recalled. Meanwhile, Andrew was adamant that Jonathan's argument wasn't that cut-and-dry. Andrew claimed he did less filming because he was in charge of the contracts. "There's a lot outside of what people see on the shows," he said. And there ya have it, folks!