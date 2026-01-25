Jarring Pics Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

Marjorie Taylor Greene may have given up Mar-a-Lago face, but she has still been reliant on makeup to conceal her features. Somewhat ironically, seeing what Greene looks like without makeup exposes just how much she usually applies. She gave Instagram users a close look at her sans-makeup look in September 2023 when she uploaded a video from her home gym. MTG sported a black workout tank top and had her blond hair pulled back in a ponytail as she addressed the camera. The difference in her looks was startling for some users. "Ugh, don't do this ever ever ever again. YOU need the makeup," one rudely fired off in the comment section.

The following year, the former representative used another Instagram video to prove a point about her appearance, which was a response to a rude remark from an opposing politician. "Yes my body is built and strong [strong emoji] Not with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle," she wrote in the caption of a clip that showed her firing off several deadlifts in her garage gym. Marjorie Taylor Greene may have given up Mar-a-Lago face and eschewed surgery and injections, but she still caked on the makeup.

To show how over the top Greene went with her makeup routine, popular YouTube drag performer Landon Reid recreated the politician's look in a video uploaded in July 2025. "From over-blended bronzer to that signature furrowed brow, we're going full congressional cosplay," Reid wrote in the description of the video. The post showed Reid in exaggerated, poorly blended bronzer, plus a thick layer of red lipstick. That post was clearly mocking Greene, but close-up pics show just how jarring her actual makeup can be to see.