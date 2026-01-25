Jarring Pics Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Prove Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close
Marjorie Taylor Greene may have given up Mar-a-Lago face, but she has still been reliant on makeup to conceal her features. Somewhat ironically, seeing what Greene looks like without makeup exposes just how much she usually applies. She gave Instagram users a close look at her sans-makeup look in September 2023 when she uploaded a video from her home gym. MTG sported a black workout tank top and had her blond hair pulled back in a ponytail as she addressed the camera. The difference in her looks was startling for some users. "Ugh, don't do this ever ever ever again. YOU need the makeup," one rudely fired off in the comment section.
The following year, the former representative used another Instagram video to prove a point about her appearance, which was a response to a rude remark from an opposing politician. "Yes my body is built and strong [strong emoji] Not with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle," she wrote in the caption of a clip that showed her firing off several deadlifts in her garage gym. Marjorie Taylor Greene may have given up Mar-a-Lago face and eschewed surgery and injections, but she still caked on the makeup.
To show how over the top Greene went with her makeup routine, popular YouTube drag performer Landon Reid recreated the politician's look in a video uploaded in July 2025. "From over-blended bronzer to that signature furrowed brow, we're going full congressional cosplay," Reid wrote in the description of the video. The post showed Reid in exaggerated, poorly blended bronzer, plus a thick layer of red lipstick. That post was clearly mocking Greene, but close-up pics show just how jarring her actual makeup can be to see.
Bronzer giving off a glare
Marjorie Taylor Greene knew the cameras would be pointed at her when she was part of a press conference relating to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. She sported a sleeveless blue dress, which was appropriate attire, and also slathered on the cover-up. It appeared Greene opted for a shimmer bronzer, as her face was not only multiple shades of a darkened red, but under the sun and cameras, her forehead gave off a reflective glare. Besides the thick layer of bronzer, the rest of her makeup was fairly modest as she finished off with mascara, a light shade of eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick, but the entire effect only highlighted the heavy use of foundation.
Turning dark red at the Republican National Convention
Before her breakup with Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene was a fixture on the Trumpland circuit. The former member of Congress spoke on Trump's behalf at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she sported a red dress to show support for the party's colors, while also embracing an all-red motif. Perhaps as an ode to Trump, Greene caked on the bronzer, which smoothed out her complexion. She also topped that with a generous amount of blush on her cheeks. Greene globbed on the mascara over eyelash extensions and added cherry red lipstick to match her outfit. Unfortunately for her, the excessive beauty products gave an unflattering glow to her face that clashed with her wardrobe.
Powdery cover up
Marjorie Taylor Greene was signing books for fans at a convention in Detroit ahead of Donald Trump speaking there in June 2024. For the occasion, Greene sported a shimmering silver sequin shirt, which was a bold choice, but paled in comparison to the abundance of cover-up she appeared to wear. A relatively candid pic was captured of her with a fan, and the photographer zoomed in, exposing how powdery Green's cover-up looked. She chose a bright pink lipstick, which only accentuated the pallor created by the beauty product that was also prevalent due to the exaggerated creases around her eyes.
Cover up cracking around the eyes
Outside the White House in November 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at another news conference related to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Her lips appeared more plump than usual, and she coated them in a rose-colored lipstick. MTG had on mascara with a lightly applied dark eyeshadow that was barely visible due to the heavy bronzer that covered her face. Ridges formed around her eyes as she smiled, and the beauty product looked in danger of cracking off. It also left faint lines under her eyebrows, as the bronzer appeared to cover some blemishes, but created some of its own.
Furrowed brow and chin
To support Donald Trump's presidential campaign in November 2024, Marjorie Taylor Greene attended a rally in Macon, Georgia. At a glance, the one-time Trump ally appeared fine in a blue dress, but close-up shots showed how much work her makeup was putting in. For the most part, Greene kept it minimal with her lipstick and eye makeup, but her bronzer had been caked on. Those close-ups exposed what appeared to be thick concealer that covered her face, and as she shouted approval for Trump, the cover-up had folds around her brow and unflattering lines above her chin. The entire effect aged the politician beyond her years.
Glowing white under the lights
Marjorie Taylor Greene spent quality time with supporters at a rally for Donald Trump in Georgia in March 2024. She posed for selfies and exchanged hugs with fellow Trump supporters. One mid-hug snap showed the various levels of makeup Greene had appeared to have applied for the event. The camera flash gave her face a white glow, and her skin was multi-colored. Her sparse mascara and eyeshadow stood out against the stark white coloring of her cheeks and forehead. The bronzer she had slathered on gave her skin an unnatural hue, and the drastic creases around her eyes made it appear as if she had a thin silicone mask covering her face.