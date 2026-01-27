Jonah Hill Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Ozempic Face' After Weight Loss

Plenty of Hollywood stars have admitted to taking the popular prescription drug Ozempic and other similar drugs to fast-track their weight loss, including award-winning actor Kathy Bates and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. So far, that list hasn't included Jonah Hill, who has attributed his dramatic weight loss to lifestyle changes rather than medication. In 2012, when asked how he managed to lose over 40 pounds from his reported peak weight of 280, Hill told "Nightline" host Bill Weir (via ABC News), "It was just mostly diet. I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but it was, unfortunately." But that was before his recent extreme weight loss.

These days, Hill has lost even more weight to the point of looking almost unrecognizable in paparazzi pics and film set photos. He even has one of the worst cases of the so-called "Ozempic face" despite not being publicly known to be on the prescription drug — at least as of this writing. After photos surfaced of Hill looking shockingly gaunt on the set of his film "Cut Off" in January 2026, many accused the actor of falling victim to the Ozempic face trend that has swept through Hollywood. "Jonah Hill has Ozempic'd himself into Diane Keaton," one user joked on X, formerly Twitter. "I think I'll stay fat, thanks."

"GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT). This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines, and hormones essential for skin health," plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Golpanian explained to Nicki Swift. Once that layer decreases, "It affects both the skin's structure and its ability to rejuvenate," he added, causing that hollowed, sunken look commonly associated with Ozempic use.