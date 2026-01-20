Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Emmie For Her 16th Birthday
One of the rare times Joanna Gaines showed her youngest daughter, Emmie Gaines, came when the teenager celebrated her 16th birthday. On January 17, the "Fixer Upper" star shared a touching Instagram post that included a video of Emmie through the years. "Our baby girl is SIXTEEN and driving!" she wrote in the caption. The video featured footage of Emmie as an infant and learning to walk as a toddler. "I already miss taking her to school in the morning and to all of her sports and alllll the many places she needed to go," Joanna added in the caption. Her video also included a photo of Chip Gaines sitting with their daughter as she filled out paperwork to get her license.
In the rare snap of the youngest Gaines daughter, Emmie had her head down while she focused on the paperwork, and her hair mostly covered her face. Still, with the same long, dark locks as her mom, she looked like the "Mini Reni" star's mini-me. Joanna finished off the clip by showing off the elaborate spread and decorations she prepared for Emmie's milestone birthday.
A year earlier, the reality TV star had posted another Emmie-centric Instagram video when her daughter turned 15 years old. The clip featured pics of Emmie as an infant and also showed the teen walking into the family's dining room to see the wonderful spread her mother had prepared. That rare glimpse of Emmie was just a shot of her from the back and didn't show her face at all. Prior to Emmie's 16th birthday post, Joanna shared another video that gave brief looks at both of her daughters.
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines have shared pics of their sons and daughters
Instagrammers were given a quick look at Joanna Gaines' daughters, Emmie Gaines and Ella Gaines, when the trio took a pottery class together just before Christmas in December 2025. "Fun day learning something new with my girls," she wrote in the caption before joking to Chip Gaines that she wanted a pottery wheel for Christmas. Chip and Joanna's eldest daughter, Ella, who we also rarely see, wore a Colorado sweater as she shaped one of the pieces. Meanwhile, Emmie was shown working on a pottery wheel. The "Magnolia Table" star made sure to not fully show her children's faces, as both were captured from the nose down, and their features were mostly obscured during their brief cameos.
Not only have Joanna and Chip given some insight into their daughters' lives, but they have also shared images of their sons. On January 15, Chip posted an Instagram carousel that included photos of his and Joanna's sons, Duke Gaines and Drake Gaines. To honor Baylor University naming its baseball field after the Gaineses' Magnolia brand, Chip uploaded pictures that showed how important the sport was to the family. "Baseball has been a constant in my life since I can remember ... and now getting to pass that same love on to my own boys," he wrote in the caption. The post included pictures of both Drake and Duke, who looked just like his dad Chip, throwing pitches from the mound during games. To further illustrate how his sons were chips off the old block, Chip also added a throwback photo from his own days as a baseball pitcher.