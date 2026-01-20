Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Emmie For Her 16th Birthday

One of the rare times Joanna Gaines showed her youngest daughter, Emmie Gaines, came when the teenager celebrated her 16th birthday. On January 17, the "Fixer Upper" star shared a touching Instagram post that included a video of Emmie through the years. "Our baby girl is SIXTEEN and driving!" she wrote in the caption. The video featured footage of Emmie as an infant and learning to walk as a toddler. "I already miss taking her to school in the morning and to all of her sports and alllll the many places she needed to go," Joanna added in the caption. Her video also included a photo of Chip Gaines sitting with their daughter as she filled out paperwork to get her license.

In the rare snap of the youngest Gaines daughter, Emmie had her head down while she focused on the paperwork, and her hair mostly covered her face. Still, with the same long, dark locks as her mom, she looked like the "Mini Reni" star's mini-me. Joanna finished off the clip by showing off the elaborate spread and decorations she prepared for Emmie's milestone birthday.

A year earlier, the reality TV star had posted another Emmie-centric Instagram video when her daughter turned 15 years old. The clip featured pics of Emmie as an infant and also showed the teen walking into the family's dining room to see the wonderful spread her mother had prepared. That rare glimpse of Emmie was just a shot of her from the back and didn't show her face at all. Prior to Emmie's 16th birthday post, Joanna shared another video that gave brief looks at both of her daughters.