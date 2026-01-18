New Photo Of Duke Gaines, 17, Shows How Much He Looks Like HGTV Star Dad Chip

Duke Gaines is the spitting image of his father, Chip Gaines. Although the 17-year-old isn't on social media, his mother, Joanna Gaines, posted a shot of him on a baseball field on January 16, and fans can't get over the resemblance he shares with the HGTV star. The shot, taken from Joanna's Instagram story, shows the baseball star standing on a pitcher's mound, and if we didn't know any better, we'd have thought it was a throwback photo of the Gaines family patriarch. Not only does Duke appear to have a similar height and build to Chip, but his long, blond hair also looks strikingly similar to Chip's signature long locks.

Of course, looks aren't the only thing Duke inherited from his dad. Just like it did with his big brother, Drake Gaines, Duke's passion for baseball started with Chip. The "Fixer Upper" star included Duke, along with the rest of his family, in an Instagram slideshow promoting the new baseball field named after Chip and Joanna's Magnolia brand at their alma mater, The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. "Baseball has been a constant in my life since I can remember — first with my dad, learning the game and the lessons that came with it, and now getting to pass that same love on to my own boys," Chip captioned the post. He also revealed that baseball taught him valuable life skills like the importance of having a strong work ethic and putting his teammates first. And we have no doubt that he's also passed those values along to all of his children, including Duke!