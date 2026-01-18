New Photo Of Duke Gaines, 17, Shows How Much He Looks Like HGTV Star Dad Chip
Duke Gaines is the spitting image of his father, Chip Gaines. Although the 17-year-old isn't on social media, his mother, Joanna Gaines, posted a shot of him on a baseball field on January 16, and fans can't get over the resemblance he shares with the HGTV star. The shot, taken from Joanna's Instagram story, shows the baseball star standing on a pitcher's mound, and if we didn't know any better, we'd have thought it was a throwback photo of the Gaines family patriarch. Not only does Duke appear to have a similar height and build to Chip, but his long, blond hair also looks strikingly similar to Chip's signature long locks.
Of course, looks aren't the only thing Duke inherited from his dad. Just like it did with his big brother, Drake Gaines, Duke's passion for baseball started with Chip. The "Fixer Upper" star included Duke, along with the rest of his family, in an Instagram slideshow promoting the new baseball field named after Chip and Joanna's Magnolia brand at their alma mater, The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. "Baseball has been a constant in my life since I can remember — first with my dad, learning the game and the lessons that came with it, and now getting to pass that same love on to my own boys," Chip captioned the post. He also revealed that baseball taught him valuable life skills like the importance of having a strong work ethic and putting his teammates first. And we have no doubt that he's also passed those values along to all of his children, including Duke!
Will Duke Gaines be like his famous parents?
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have five children, and Duke Gaines lands squarely in the middle. Although his older siblings, Drake Gaines and Ella Gaines, have already left for college, Duke is still a high school senior as of January 2026. With his entire future and endless possibilities ahead of him, we can't help but wonder if he will walk a similar path as Chip and Joanna. By that, we mean using house-flipping to build a multi-million dollar empire that now eclipses the world of HGTV and home renovation. Or will he forge his own path as a college baseball star and, possibly, try his hand at the pros? If his older siblings are any indication, the teenager could honestly go either way.
Duke's older brother, Drake, is currently pursuing his third year at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where he plays on the school's baseball team. But he's had his heart set on baseball for years, as he also held a varsity position on his high school team, Valor Preparatory Academy. Meanwhile, Duke's older sister, Ella, who is enrolled at Parsons School of Design, has already gotten real-world experience with the family's Magnolia brand. "One of my favorite moments that was so pivotal for me as a mother, but also as a business owner, was my daughter, my oldest daughter, was in on a lot of these conversations before our break in June, that I was having with the team," Joanna shared about Ella on the "Business of Home" podcast.
So really, it seems like it will all boil down to what Duke wants most.