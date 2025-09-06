Where Do The Gaines Kids Go To College? The HGTV Teens Live Normal Lives

Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids have grown up fast, and their two eldest children, Drake and Ella Rose Gaines, are already college age. Joanna, in particular, has been very open about how she feels seeing her two eldest kids leave the nest — and she and Chip have also spoken about the colleges Drake and Ella attend.

First up, Drake. Chip and Joanna's eldest is at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Texas, where he's studying for a degree in business entrepreneurship. He's also on the school's baseball team, though sadly, an injury meant he wasn't available for the 2024 season.

Joanna has long spoken about how tough it was to see her firstborn move away for college, writing in a 2024 Instagram post that although Drake had already started the year prior, "Saying goodbye doesn't get easier." Granted, he didn't go that far, and in one interview with "Today", Chip joked that as a parent, he'd believed Drake moving out was a must. "We needed to send him to college to teach him basic survival skills, like how to do laundry," he joked. Safe to say, Drake adapted to that quickly. In a joint interview with Chip, Joanna told "Today" that after she'd decorated his apartment, he'd done his own tweaks and sent the "After" pics to his siblings. "He wanted more lighting. He bought some lights on Amazon and strung them throughout his whole apartment ... Now it looks like a club," she joked. Chip chirped that he thought he'd seen a smoke machine in one of the corners, too, though Joanna said she didn't believe that was what it was. "I hope he doesn't!" she laughed. Even with the club-inspired digs, Drake seems to love going home to spend time with his family, and he can regularly be seen on his mom's Instagram.