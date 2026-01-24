Shady Things About Ethan Slater, Revealed By His Ex-Wife Lilly Jay

It wasn't until December 2024, however, when Dr. Lilly Jay, a licensed clinical psychologist and the ex-wife and mother of Ethan Slater's only child, really let it all hang out in a candid personal essay published on The Cut titled "How Does My Divorce Make You Feel?" In the confines of the piece that reads much like a tell-all, Jay revealed even more shady things about the "Wicked" actor, including the not-so small detail that Slater wasted practically no time at all following the birth of their child, quickly moving on to his on-set co-star Ariana Grande. "I really never thought I would get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband's new relationship with a celebrity," she noted in the piece.

Alas, perhaps most damning was Jay's own admission that she willingly moved all the way to the United Kingdom, uprooting not only herself but also their two-month-old child, all in an effort to "support [Slater's] career." (Their son was born in August 2022, and filming for "Wicked" began in December 2022, so, uh, we'll let you do the math on that one.) "Consumed by the magic and mundanity of new motherhood, I didn't understand the growing distance between us," she confessed about not recognizing the tell-tale signs of her own divorce in the making. To make matters worse, Jay claimed her career had taken a major hit in the aftermath of her very public and salacious divorce. "I deeply miss the life of invisibility I created for myself as a psychologist specializing in women's mental health," she lamented. Conversely, Slater's star has only continued to rise following his new high-profile romance with Grande. Shady, indeed.