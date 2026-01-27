Taylor Swift & Emma Stone Seem Like They Have The Same Plastic Surgeon & It's Not Good
Former BFFs Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have both undergone serious makeovers with the help, it seems, of plastic surgery. In 2025, during the promotional tour for her album "Life of a Showgirl," Swift joined Cillian Murphy, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Greta Lee on "The Graham Norton Show" to talk about her Eras tour and engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. But it wasn't so much what she said as what she looked like that caught viewers' attention. Many thought she looked different, and not in a good way. "She needs to chill on the filler," one Reddit user said of Swift. Another noted, "She does not look normal, she needs to stop the filler and Botox before she reaches Joan [Rivers] territory."
Similarly, when Stone did the press tour for her movie "Eddington" at the start of 2025, speculation arose about whether she'd had some work done to her face after debuting a fresh look. Sporting a pixie cut, she still looked more or less the same, but something about her aura was different, and fans couldn't seem to pinpoint exactly what. "Yeah what's going on with her face," someone on Reddit wrote, along with a weary face emoji. Another user lamented the trend of plastic surgery in Hollywood and said, "Oh they got her as well."
One thing both Swift and Stone appear to have in common is the fox/cat eye look, which can, according to experts, be achieved through Botox and fillers or through surgical procedures like a brow lift or facelift. Looking at photos of Swift, however, Dr. Frederick Weniger didn't agree she's had surgical work done, but noted that subtle enhancements were indeed possible. Whatever the case, it seems she and Stone have the same plastic surgeon on speed dial — and, according to some fans, it's not good.
Swift and Stone look totally different these days
In his professional opinion, Dr. Frederick Weniger thinks there are many factors to consider in understanding why Taylor Swift's eyes look different in recent red carpet and TV appearances. "This change can be the result of several factors," he told Nicki Swift in September 2025, on the subject of Swift's plastic surgery rumors. "Makeup and styling play a big role, for example," noting that even studio lighting can change how a person's eyes look on camera. Contrary to speculation that she's had blepharoplasty, or upper eyelid surgery, Dr. Weniger argued that the "Opalite" singer may have simply relied on Botox to give her eyes a more lifted and elongated look.
Unlike Taylor Swift, however, Emma Stone certainly appears to have gone the surgical route, according to another expert who spoke to The U.S. Sun in October 2025 regarding her new face. Dr. Babak Dadvand, who hasn't treated the actor himself, suggested she may have had a combination of a brow lift and eyelid surgery to create that foxy/cat eye effect. The proof is in side-by-side pics showing how Stone's face has drastically changed over the years. As the surgeon explained, "Why I think she had [a browlift] done is because the shape and position of her eyebrows are more elevated than in older photos." He also pointed out that her upper eyelid crease being visible also hints that a surgical procedure on her eyelids was performed.
While it might seem like a lot, Dr. Dadvand said that Stone's alleged cosmetic work is relatively subtle and truly enhances her natural features. However, fans seem pretty divided, with one user wondering why she'd even bother with it on Reddit. "Her natural eyes had such a pretty, sultry look! She still looks gorgeous of course," the commenter wrote. "But sad to see one of her unique features gone."