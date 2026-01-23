Trump's Ego Takes The Wheel On Anniversary With Melania & It's Tragically On Brand
On January 22, 2026, Donald and Melania Trump marked 21 years since they said "I do" in a lavish ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005. You know, the wedding attended by a surprising amount of celebrities and politicians that is said to have cost the Trumps $2.5 mil. According to Fox News, the president, who was returning from a public engagement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was planning to treat Melania to a romantic dinner once he was back in Washington, D.C. That's sweet. But you know what isn't? Posting about himself on their anniversary without so much as a shout-out to his longtime wife.
In typical Trump style, the divisive politician posted to his Truth Social platform on January 22 to flex how well he's apparently doing these days. Donald proudly shared a side-by-side image of his infamous mugshot, taken after he was indicted on racketeering charges in August 2023, alongside his Time Person of the Year cover from December 2024. The caption read: "How it started [versus] How it's going." In case you're wondering what's really going on with Donald Trump's marriage, here's your answer. This, and his dull plans for their wedding anniversary, only reinforces the idea that things are bad.
It's almost as if the former "Apprentice" host just stopped trying. Last year, he managed to put in a tiny effort by posting their wedding photo on Instagram with a simple, if not frosty, caption: "Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania!" A post on the president's official Instagram account had at least a bit more emotion than his generic shout-out. "Celebrating 20 years with my beautiful wife and our incredible First Lady, Melania. You're an extraordinary wife and a wonderful mother," it read. "Happy Anniversary, @FLOTUS!"
Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is reportedly a total sham
For several years now, Donald and Melania Trump were widely rumored to be struggling behind closed doors, with divorce possibly on the horizon. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage," the author and critic Michael Wolff stressed on the "The Daily Beast Podcast" in May 2025. "And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives." Word is that the president and the first lady don't even speak to each other, with Donald and Melania long preferring to sleep in separate bedrooms. "I mean, the Melania story is, you know, head-smacking. It is the most obvious," Wolff elaborated, noting that the former model only appears in public when it's absolutely required. As he pointed out, "She turns up for things like the Easter egg roll. She turned up for the inauguration." But the fact of the matter is, "There's clearly no physical affection between them."
If the Trumps' marriage is indeed as dysfunctional as everyone seems to think it is, then why are they still together? There are a few possible reasons why Donald and Melania haven't split yet. One is that they both benefit from their marriage despite it lacking any real romance. Another plausible theory is that they like living independently despite being in a committed relationship. "I don't know any couple that spends as much time apart," author Mary Jordan told The Guardian in 2020. "She is a loner. He is a loner. They're perfectly happy to be separated." Not to mention their shared son, Barron Trump. Or it could simply be that the couple is perfectly satisfied with their arrangement and have no plans to change it.