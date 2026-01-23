Trump's Ego Takes The Wheel On Anniversary With Melania & It's Tragically On Brand

On January 22, 2026, Donald and Melania Trump marked 21 years since they said "I do" in a lavish ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005. You know, the wedding attended by a surprising amount of celebrities and politicians that is said to have cost the Trumps $2.5 mil. According to Fox News, the president, who was returning from a public engagement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was planning to treat Melania to a romantic dinner once he was back in Washington, D.C. That's sweet. But you know what isn't? Posting about himself on their anniversary without so much as a shout-out to his longtime wife.

In typical Trump style, the divisive politician posted to his Truth Social platform on January 22 to flex how well he's apparently doing these days. Donald proudly shared a side-by-side image of his infamous mugshot, taken after he was indicted on racketeering charges in August 2023, alongside his Time Person of the Year cover from December 2024. The caption read: "How it started [versus] How it's going." In case you're wondering what's really going on with Donald Trump's marriage, here's your answer. This, and his dull plans for their wedding anniversary, only reinforces the idea that things are bad.

It's almost as if the former "Apprentice" host just stopped trying. Last year, he managed to put in a tiny effort by posting their wedding photo on Instagram with a simple, if not frosty, caption: "Happy 20th Anniversary to Melania!" A post on the president's official Instagram account had at least a bit more emotion than his generic shout-out. "Celebrating 20 years with my beautiful wife and our incredible First Lady, Melania. You're an extraordinary wife and a wonderful mother," it read. "Happy Anniversary, @FLOTUS!"