The Reason You Never See Charlie & Erika Kirk's Two Kids

Charlie Kirk's marriage to Erika Kirk and their two kids were a source of inspiration for the conservative messages that made him an influential figure within right-wing circles. While the two were willing to open up about most facets of their lives, the Kirks didn't show their kids' faces on social media, believing that their political work could make them targets. "I want my babies to have a childhood. I don't need them to be dragged through the mud on social media," Erika told Fox News in December 2025, adding, "I don't need the photos of my children [out there]."

Protecting the privacy of their son, whose name they never publicly shared, and daughter, whom they only refer to as "GG," has become more imperative for Erika since Charlie's death in September 2025. However, the Kirks had the same beliefs before his shooting. "Charlie and I were very intentional about that with our kids. We would always believe that it's important to protect what you love," Erika shared with Fox News. It is undeniable, though, that the task has become a lot harder. Erika has avoided taking her kids out in public, preventing them from even attending a full Sunday church service in person.

That doesn't mean Erika hasn't shared any pictures of her children. She often does, but she keeps their faces away from the camera. Charlie did the same, frequently using their son and daughter to promote his conservative stances. "God, family, country. In that order," Charlie captioned an Instagram post of himself with his son. Nonetheless, Erika has received plenty of criticism over her relationship with her kids.