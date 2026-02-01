The Reason You Never See Charlie & Erika Kirk's Two Kids
Charlie Kirk's marriage to Erika Kirk and their two kids were a source of inspiration for the conservative messages that made him an influential figure within right-wing circles. While the two were willing to open up about most facets of their lives, the Kirks didn't show their kids' faces on social media, believing that their political work could make them targets. "I want my babies to have a childhood. I don't need them to be dragged through the mud on social media," Erika told Fox News in December 2025, adding, "I don't need the photos of my children [out there]."
Protecting the privacy of their son, whose name they never publicly shared, and daughter, whom they only refer to as "GG," has become more imperative for Erika since Charlie's death in September 2025. However, the Kirks had the same beliefs before his shooting. "Charlie and I were very intentional about that with our kids. We would always believe that it's important to protect what you love," Erika shared with Fox News. It is undeniable, though, that the task has become a lot harder. Erika has avoided taking her kids out in public, preventing them from even attending a full Sunday church service in person.
That doesn't mean Erika hasn't shared any pictures of her children. She often does, but she keeps their faces away from the camera. Charlie did the same, frequently using their son and daughter to promote his conservative stances. "God, family, country. In that order," Charlie captioned an Instagram post of himself with his son. Nonetheless, Erika has received plenty of criticism over her relationship with her kids.
Erika Kirk has been criticized for her busy schedule
Erika Kirk may be making her two children's privacy a priority amid Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting at Utah Valley University, but social media users still think she isn't doing enough to ensure their well-being after experiencing such a traumatic event. Erika has been a busy woman since becoming a widow, replacing her husband as CEO of Turning Point USA, attending numerous events, and sitting down for interview after interview. She has seemingly been everywhere, and people have judged her for it.
"Most people would step away to grieve and look after the kids," one YouTube user commented under her Fox News interview, echoing similar judgments throughout the comments section. "Are you telling me that she's not home taking care of her children as she preaches," a second commenter highlighted. Similar remarks pop up nearly every time she posts images of her children on social media as well. "Nice post after abandoning your kids," one person wrote on Instagram under a January 2026 clip that featured their son.
Erika is seemingly aware that her behavior in the aftermath of her husband's death has drawn criticism, and her perceived absence from her children's lives is just part of it. She has also been attacked for her lavish lifestyle, for smiling, for joking, and for constantly wiping away what many believed were fake tears. As she captioned an October 2025 post on Facebook, "There is no linear blueprint for grief." Perhaps the feedback started to get to her, as Erika stopped attending public MAGA events and ended her media tour days before Christmas, staying out of the spotlight in the subsequent weeks. However, she kicked off the awkwardly named Make Heaven Crowded Tour 2026 in late January, so the criticism is likely to endure.