Erika Kirk Hasn't Attended A MAGA Event In 24 Days: Where Is She?
Erika Kirk maintained a constant presence at MAGA events after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September, but it's been almost a month since she's been spotted at their usual gatherings. Erika supposedly made her last public appearance before Christmas, on December 21. The widow and newly appointed Turning Point USA CEO attended its AmericaFest 2025 conference, which saw rapper Nicki Minaj shock the world by cementing her devotion to Donald Trump. While Erika appeared to be in great spirits during the event, it also marked the start of a 24-day sabbatical from Republican-leaning functions, which is unusual for the typically attention-seeking celebrity.
Prior to AmFest, Erika's daily life had become an endless trek from one MAGA event to another. Framed as a way to keep her family's Republican activism alive, Erika regularly defended herself against criticisms about her increasing media presence. While many have continued to question how a grieving widow with two small children had the time or energy to prioritize high-profile events, Erika reasserted her commitment to the cause at AmFest.
"Charlie would go wherever he needed to go, and I'm the same exact way," she said during her speech (via Arizona's Family). "And you'll learn that about me, the more that you get to know me. I know I'm new here," she said, adding forebodingly, "but you'll learn." However, Erika has been M.I.A. at MAGA events since then, leading her fans and haters alike to wonder where she is.
Erika Kirk seemingly took a break for the holidays
It seems that Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, has been prioritizing her personal life over the winter break, and a series of social media posts supports that theory. On December 31, Erika painted a rather sad picture of her first Christmas without Charlie. Alongside an Instagram slideshow featuring clips of the Christmas festivities she enjoyed with her children, Erika gave her followers some insight into her mindset. "This Christmas we tucked away," she captioned the post. "And while the world, again, kept being the world, I loved settling into a space of continued healing where silence is golden and is a statement in itself."
As for what else Erika has been doing, well, she supposedly attended the Peach Bowl on January 9, which saw the Oregon Ducks take on the Indiana Hoosiers. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a photo of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Erika (and wore a hat with her late husband's initials), who posed with a second woman at a sporting event. However, the date and location of the photo haven't been verified. Of course, that didn't stop social media from condemning the mother of two for spending time away from her children.
Additionally, Erika filled in the gaps about her whereabouts with an Instagram dump on the same day of the game. According to Erika, she spent the past few weeks planting "seeds of gratitude." In her caption, she detailed some of her activities, including "exploring with my little loves" and "making childhood memories," adding mysteriously, "what I would give for a real one."