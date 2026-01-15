Erika Kirk Hasn't Attended A MAGA Event In 24 Days: Where Is She?

Erika Kirk maintained a constant presence at MAGA events after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September, but it's been almost a month since she's been spotted at their usual gatherings. Erika supposedly made her last public appearance before Christmas, on December 21. The widow and newly appointed Turning Point USA CEO attended its AmericaFest 2025 conference, which saw rapper Nicki Minaj shock the world by cementing her devotion to Donald Trump. While Erika appeared to be in great spirits during the event, it also marked the start of a 24-day sabbatical from Republican-leaning functions, which is unusual for the typically attention-seeking celebrity.

Prior to AmFest, Erika's daily life had become an endless trek from one MAGA event to another. Framed as a way to keep her family's Republican activism alive, Erika regularly defended herself against criticisms about her increasing media presence. While many have continued to question how a grieving widow with two small children had the time or energy to prioritize high-profile events, Erika reasserted her commitment to the cause at AmFest.

"Charlie would go wherever he needed to go, and I'm the same exact way," she said during her speech (via Arizona's Family). "And you'll learn that about me, the more that you get to know me. I know I'm new here," she said, adding forebodingly, "but you'll learn." However, Erika has been M.I.A. at MAGA events since then, leading her fans and haters alike to wonder where she is.