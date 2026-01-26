Lauren Sánchez Seemingly Tweaks Her 'MAGA Face' (Again) For Paris Fashion Week
It looks like Lauren Sánchez Bezos' "Mar-a-Lago face" has gotten an update. Her apparent plastic surgery caused a stir when she and Jeff Bezos made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. They hit a few events on January 26, including the Schiaparelli show, where Lauren rocked a body-hugging, fire-red skirt suit with matching red heels. The tech billionaire opted for a more subdued all-black ensemble. He held hands with his wife while she turned to smile for nearby photographers, but snapshots taken later that day were what really had people buzzing.
Before the Bezoses headed to the Dior fashion show that same day, Lauren made a full wardrobe change into a pale blue, fur-lined skirt suit. That was a fairly modest look for the former TV host, as even though the jacket was low-cut, the fur trim kept Lauren mostly covered. Meanwhile, her husband was in Bond-villain mode with another all-black outfit and a pair of dark shades. Photos taken inside the event showed that Lauren possibly got a little help from facial injections to prepare for PFW. Her lips looked ultra-inflated, and there was a clear crease around their outer edges. A tiny gap exposing her teeth also created what is known as a "keyhole pout," which can be achieved with filler. Her cheeks looked suspiciously full and sculpted as well.
Photos of Lauren at the Dior show were shared on X, where people bashed her cosmetically altered features. "Her plastic surgeon should be imprisoned," one joked. "Her body her choice or whatever but she should chill on the plastic surgery/fillers," another added. "Money cant stop u from looking like a temu kardashian," a user snidely commented. The couple was also roasted at a previous Paris Fashion Week appearance.
People thought Jeff Bezos also went under the knife
A previous Paris Fashion Week appearance had people wondering if Jeff Bezos had plastic surgery. In October 2025, Jeff was at PFW alongside Lauren Sánchez Bezos, and the couple was color-coordinated in gray outfits. Lauren chose a skirt suit that was cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The Amazon founder had on a silver ensemble that included a sweater and jeans under an unbuttoned jacket. Photos of their matching look were shared on Vogue's Facebook page, and that time around, people were less concerned with Lauren's apparent plastic surgery. Instead, they focused on procedures Jeff seemed to have undergone. "He got work done in his face too," one user wrote, insinuating that the couple matched in more ways than their clothing.
A month earlier, Lauren's seemingly new lumpy lip filler and other cosmetic work were put on blast when she attended the Kering Foundation's fourth annual Caring for Women event. Afterwards, the helicopter pilot uploaded an Instagram carousel. The first slide was a photo of Lauren seated next to Georgina Rodríguez. Lauren's assets were on full display in a revealing strapless gown that had an impossibly low neckline. People popped up in the comments to roast Lauren's over-reliance on going under the knife. "What have you done to your face Lauren," one follower asked. "What does this teach young women? You cannot be accomplished without surgical intervention?" another wrote.