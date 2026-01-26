Lauren Sánchez Seemingly Tweaks Her 'MAGA Face' (Again) For Paris Fashion Week

It looks like Lauren Sánchez Bezos' "Mar-a-Lago face" has gotten an update. Her apparent plastic surgery caused a stir when she and Jeff Bezos made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. They hit a few events on January 26, including the Schiaparelli show, where Lauren rocked a body-hugging, fire-red skirt suit with matching red heels. The tech billionaire opted for a more subdued all-black ensemble. He held hands with his wife while she turned to smile for nearby photographers, but snapshots taken later that day were what really had people buzzing.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Before the Bezoses headed to the Dior fashion show that same day, Lauren made a full wardrobe change into a pale blue, fur-lined skirt suit. That was a fairly modest look for the former TV host, as even though the jacket was low-cut, the fur trim kept Lauren mostly covered. Meanwhile, her husband was in Bond-villain mode with another all-black outfit and a pair of dark shades. Photos taken inside the event showed that Lauren possibly got a little help from facial injections to prepare for PFW. Her lips looked ultra-inflated, and there was a clear crease around their outer edges. A tiny gap exposing her teeth also created what is known as a "keyhole pout," which can be achieved with filler. Her cheeks looked suspiciously full and sculpted as well.

Photos of Lauren at the Dior show were shared on X, where people bashed her cosmetically altered features. "Her plastic surgeon should be imprisoned," one joked. "Her body her choice or whatever but she should chill on the plastic surgery/fillers," another added. "Money cant stop u from looking like a temu kardashian," a user snidely commented. The couple was also roasted at a previous Paris Fashion Week appearance.