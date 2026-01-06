Lauren Sánchez Has Become The Elite Mold Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face' (Sorry, Kristi)

Lauren Sánchez Bezos may have ruined her face with too much filler and plastic surgery, according to some experts. Dr. Hani Sinno, a Montreal plastic surgeon who analyzed her facial evolution, said Sánchez has pushed her enhancements to the extreme, resulting in the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" look. "One of the biggest fears that we see in our patients these days is that they don't want the so-called 'pillow face' and they don't want the so-called migration. And Sánchez shows signs of both, unfortunately," he said on Instagram. He noted that she has filler migration in her upper lip and also has that "botched look" similar to Demi Moore and Madonna (before they had it fixed with filler revisions, at least). As fas as her skin, Sánchez only has minimal lines across her face, suggesting laser treatments and medical grade skincare to keep it looking smooth. Although, she may want to work with a better plastic surgeon who can help her achieve a more balanced, natural look.

One only needs to look at her old news clips and photos to know that her transformation is truly jarring. Which is a shame, given how stunning Sánchez was before all her rumored procedures. "She's genuinely so terrifying-looking [now]!" someone on Reddit exclaimed. "She was gorgeous before surgeries, so I truly don't understand. She ruined her face." Others hope it's not too late for Lauren to reverse some of the damage. "Hope she gets her face redone, after all she's engaged to the world's richest man and all the celebs are getting these amazing glow-ups with the latest treatments," another user wrote.