Lauren Sánchez Has Become The Elite Mold Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face' (Sorry, Kristi)
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' drastic transformation has caused quite a bit of stir as she became increasingly unrecognizable with time due to extreme plastic surgery. In fact, she's eclipsed Kristi Noem and other men and women in Donald Trump's orbit as the ultimate example of the so-called "Mar-a-Lago" aesthetic: Pillowy lips from too much filler, sculpted cheeks, and a stiff, almost waxy skin finish. Despite not being a fixture in MAGA circles, the wife of Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos still fits the mold better than anyone else. On X, formerly Twitter, a user posted a side-by-side compilation showing the stunning makeovers of prominent MAGA personalities, featuring Sánchez alongside Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Laura Loomer, and Karoline Leavitt.
Though often associated with President Trump, the Mar-A-Lago beauty craze is slowly gaining popularity beyond the MAGA world and is catching on with celebrities across the political spectrum, including, among them, the children's book author. In September 2025, Sánchez's lumpy new filler had her looking like a Palm Beach barbie as she stepped out for a star-studded charity dinner in New York City. Her lips were so swollen from too many filler injections, she was hardly able to keep them shut. And it wasn't just her lips — her cheeks also looked hollow and unnaturally plump, hinting at cheek implants or dermal fillers. Her forehead also seemed stretched tight from heavy Botox usage or even possibly a skin tightening procedure. Whatever the case, some experts have urged Sánchez to ease up on any further enhancements.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos has pushed her enhancements to the extreme
Lauren Sánchez Bezos may have ruined her face with too much filler and plastic surgery, according to some experts. Dr. Hani Sinno, a Montreal plastic surgeon who analyzed her facial evolution, said Sánchez has pushed her enhancements to the extreme, resulting in the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" look. "One of the biggest fears that we see in our patients these days is that they don't want the so-called 'pillow face' and they don't want the so-called migration. And Sánchez shows signs of both, unfortunately," he said on Instagram. He noted that she has filler migration in her upper lip and also has that "botched look" similar to Demi Moore and Madonna (before they had it fixed with filler revisions, at least). As fas as her skin, Sánchez only has minimal lines across her face, suggesting laser treatments and medical grade skincare to keep it looking smooth. Although, she may want to work with a better plastic surgeon who can help her achieve a more balanced, natural look.
One only needs to look at her old news clips and photos to know that her transformation is truly jarring. Which is a shame, given how stunning Sánchez was before all her rumored procedures. "She's genuinely so terrifying-looking [now]!" someone on Reddit exclaimed. "She was gorgeous before surgeries, so I truly don't understand. She ruined her face." Others hope it's not too late for Lauren to reverse some of the damage. "Hope she gets her face redone, after all she's engaged to the world's richest man and all the celebs are getting these amazing glow-ups with the latest treatments," another user wrote.