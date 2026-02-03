Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's Side Gig After Their Canceled HGTV Show Screams Desperate

Bon voyage? Former HGTV stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod are back in action! Well, sort of. On July 15, Jackson first announced the couple was setting sail on the open seas, all in the name of a public speaking side gig. "What up peeps! We're setting sail with @riseandrhythmcruise in February! Rooms are moving fast. Don't miss out. Thank me later," he penned in an Instagram post along with a photo of himself and Sherrod leaned up against one another in front of an ocean backdrop.

Sadly, the revelation reeked of desperation, with many users in the comments section initially wishfully thinking the post was actually an announcement for a new show. As you may recall, in June 2025, the couple basically got the ultimate middle finger from the network when they learned their HGTV show, "Married to Real Estate," had been axed. The couple first announced the news in a somber joint Instagram post, explaining that, after returning home from "an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean," they were surprised to learn that the network was pulling the plug on their show. (Enter: The tragedy of Sherrod and Jackson.) Meanwhile, HGTV later said in a statement to People, "While it is never an easy conversation to share that a show has run its course and will be coming to an end, HGTV has the utmost respect for and enjoyed working with Egypt and Mike on 'Married to Real Estate' for 4 seasons." Womp, womp, womp.