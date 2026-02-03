Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's Side Gig After Their Canceled HGTV Show Screams Desperate
Bon voyage? Former HGTV stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod are back in action! Well, sort of. On July 15, Jackson first announced the couple was setting sail on the open seas, all in the name of a public speaking side gig. "What up peeps! We're setting sail with @riseandrhythmcruise in February! Rooms are moving fast. Don't miss out. Thank me later," he penned in an Instagram post along with a photo of himself and Sherrod leaned up against one another in front of an ocean backdrop.
Sadly, the revelation reeked of desperation, with many users in the comments section initially wishfully thinking the post was actually an announcement for a new show. As you may recall, in June 2025, the couple basically got the ultimate middle finger from the network when they learned their HGTV show, "Married to Real Estate," had been axed. The couple first announced the news in a somber joint Instagram post, explaining that, after returning home from "an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean," they were surprised to learn that the network was pulling the plug on their show. (Enter: The tragedy of Sherrod and Jackson.) Meanwhile, HGTV later said in a statement to People, "While it is never an easy conversation to share that a show has run its course and will be coming to an end, HGTV has the utmost respect for and enjoyed working with Egypt and Mike on 'Married to Real Estate' for 4 seasons." Womp, womp, womp.
Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod are dabbling in other pet projects too
As one can imagine, the news that Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod's lucrative HGTV television gig had been abruptly canceled sent them scrambling. Still, the former television stars were adamant that following the messy HGTV fallout, they weren't just gonna take the next opportunity that came along. "For us, being able to do 'Married to Real Estate' was the full 360 of our family and our businesses. So we don't wanna go back to like a templated show just to say we're on TV," Sherrod told People in October 2025. "We just gonna sit still for a minute and either create, which is what's happening now, either create the next phase for us or just not come back to TV."
Interestingly enough, less than two months later, in December 2025, the couple announced they were relaunching their podcast, "Marriage and Money." Then, in January, Sherrod announced at an event for her real estate company, Indigo Road Realty, that they were expanding to Houston, Dallas, and Orlando. "You can underestimate us ... we actually prefer it that way. Just don't underestimate what GOD can do for those who are faithful and do the work!" she penned in the caption of an Instagram post along with a carousel of photos from the party. Sadly, all of Jackson and Sherrod's new pet projects and side gigs are starting to give "jack of all trades, master of none" vibes. TBD, we suppose.