Kellyanne Conway's 'MAGA Face' Transformation Is A Total Tragedy

When Kellyanne Conway was senior adviser to Donald Trump during his first presidency, she seemed to be embracing her natural face. The 2018 picture seen above shows that she looked really good without hiding the wrinkles expected on a person in their 50s. But from 2020 onwards, Conway began to display the signs of a Mar-a-Lago face in the making. By late 2025, she had undergone a full-blown MAGA face transformation. While Conway doesn't have one of the absolute worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face in Trumpland, the changes are undeniable.

In her November 2025 appearance on Fox News, she displayed a few hallmarks of the beauty trend behind the dramatic transformations of MAGA women during Trump's second presidency. The expression lines around her eyes and mouth were gone, her lips seemed plumper, her cheeks looked fuller, and she even rocked fake lashes to boot. Conway's rumored cosmetic work is unfortunate because, if you ask us, she didn't really need any. She was aging gracefully and looked pretty good beyond her 50-something years.

We aren't alone in thinking so, as some Fox News viewers also thought the changes to Conway's face had aged her. But not everyone agreed, as some netizens were impressed with Conway's new look. "Kellyanne, you look so good tonight. You look like you're rested & ready to go. Keep up the good work," someone commented.