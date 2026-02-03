Kellyanne Conway's 'MAGA Face' Transformation Is A Total Tragedy
When Kellyanne Conway was senior adviser to Donald Trump during his first presidency, she seemed to be embracing her natural face. The 2018 picture seen above shows that she looked really good without hiding the wrinkles expected on a person in their 50s. But from 2020 onwards, Conway began to display the signs of a Mar-a-Lago face in the making. By late 2025, she had undergone a full-blown MAGA face transformation. While Conway doesn't have one of the absolute worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face in Trumpland, the changes are undeniable.
In her November 2025 appearance on Fox News, she displayed a few hallmarks of the beauty trend behind the dramatic transformations of MAGA women during Trump's second presidency. The expression lines around her eyes and mouth were gone, her lips seemed plumper, her cheeks looked fuller, and she even rocked fake lashes to boot. Conway's rumored cosmetic work is unfortunate because, if you ask us, she didn't really need any. She was aging gracefully and looked pretty good beyond her 50-something years.
We aren't alone in thinking so, as some Fox News viewers also thought the changes to Conway's face had aged her. But not everyone agreed, as some netizens were impressed with Conway's new look. "Kellyanne, you look so good tonight. You look like you're rested & ready to go. Keep up the good work," someone commented.
Inside Kellyanne Conway's rumored plastic surgery
Speculation about Kellyanne Conway having undergone plastic surgery surfaced in 2020, when her looks went viral after a Fox News interview. The political analyst discussed a fatal police shooting in Atlanta, but it was her youthful appearance that had people talking. "Nobody is mentioning how Kellyanne got her face YANKED," a YouTube user commented. That was hardly the only netizen who noticed it. "I AIN'T HATING AT ALL BUT IT LOOKS LIKE SOMEONE HAD A FACE JOB," another user enthusiastically mused.
Experts used Conway's image to explain the possible procedures that might help achieve this look. In an Instagram post, New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine suggested that she might have undergone a facelift and a blepharoplasty in combination with non-surgical treatments, like laser resurfacing, Botox, and filler or fat grafting. We may not think that Conway needed such a drastic transformation to look good, but netizens across different social media platforms were impressed with the results.
Many pointed out that even though the changes were obvious, the end result was well done. "Kellyanne Conway looks very fetching for her age. Her surgeon is an artist — and was well worth the price," an X (formerly Twitter) user argued. Under Levine's post, an Instagram user left politics aside to praise Conway's purported plastic surgery. "I think she is an a**kisser, but her facelift looks amazing," the user wrote. Conway's face work might look better than some of her MAGA counterparts, but her Mar-a-Lago face is still tragic.