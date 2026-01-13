12 MAGA Women With The Most Dramatic Before-And-After Transformations

Led by President Donald Trump, the MAGA movement has become a major force in the realm of American politics over the last decade-plus, bringing a new brand of conservatism to the White House and beyond. However, MAGA is more than just a political philosophy; the phrase also brings to mind a template aesthetic for the women who are prominent figures within the movement. In recent years, the term "Mar-a-Lago face" has gained prominence as a descriptor for the look, which has been cultivated by women at the highest levels of MAGA; people like Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and others.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Shervin Naderi describes the look as "a modern aristocratic mask — surgically sculpted to convey affluence, precision, and control," via the Naderi Center, adding, "It's not about reversing time. It's about rewriting the rules of aging." Meanwhile, Dr. Samer Jaber broke down its characteristics as "full lips, high, prominent cheekbones, bright white teeth, a strong jawline, and minimal facial movement with well-defined eyebrows," via USA Today. In any case, the "MAGA makeover" or Mar-a-Lago face trend has spread like wildfire in recent years, ushering in some dramatic transformations. Here are 12 MAGA women with some of the most dramatic before-and-after transitions you'll find.