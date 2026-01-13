12 MAGA Women With The Most Dramatic Before-And-After Transformations
Led by President Donald Trump, the MAGA movement has become a major force in the realm of American politics over the last decade-plus, bringing a new brand of conservatism to the White House and beyond. However, MAGA is more than just a political philosophy; the phrase also brings to mind a template aesthetic for the women who are prominent figures within the movement. In recent years, the term "Mar-a-Lago face" has gained prominence as a descriptor for the look, which has been cultivated by women at the highest levels of MAGA; people like Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and others.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Shervin Naderi describes the look as "a modern aristocratic mask — surgically sculpted to convey affluence, precision, and control," via the Naderi Center, adding, "It's not about reversing time. It's about rewriting the rules of aging." Meanwhile, Dr. Samer Jaber broke down its characteristics as "full lips, high, prominent cheekbones, bright white teeth, a strong jawline, and minimal facial movement with well-defined eyebrows," via USA Today. In any case, the "MAGA makeover" or Mar-a-Lago face trend has spread like wildfire in recent years, ushering in some dramatic transformations. Here are 12 MAGA women with some of the most dramatic before-and-after transitions you'll find.
Lauren Boebert
Years before her MAGA ascension and ultimate election to the U.S. House of Representatives via the state of Colorado, Lauren Boebert made waves as a gun rights activist, operating a restaurant where staff members open carry firearms. However, in her fledgling days as a political mover and shaker, her physical appearance and style were very different from what they are now. Back then, she was a flannel-wearing, bleached-blonde girl-next-door type and business owner, who just so happened to be outspoken on issues of the Second Amendment.
Now, she's one of MAGA's most powerful women, and she looks every bit the part (albeit not completely frozen-faced). Gone are her blonde locks, giving way to a darker, more sophisticated mane. Meanwhile, her eyebrows are more manicured, and her eyes are framed with darker makeup and adornments, including her Sarah Palin-esque eyewear. She also confessed to being a fan of Botox; however, her lips have remained closer to the look she sported before entering the public consciousness on a nationwide scale. In any case, some disagreement with President Trump notwithstanding, Boebert is seemingly a MAGA girl both inside and out.
Kristi Noem
Arguably the textbook example of Mar-a-Lago face or the MAGA makeover, Kristi Noem became the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in 2025 after having served as both the governor and as a representative for the state of South Dakota. In years past, Noem sported a look that included medium-length hair and makeup tones that were more neutral. Fast-forward to now, and her lightly curled locks have either grown to incredible lengths, or she's entered the bold new world of hair extensions. Meanwhile, her eyebrows appear thicker and more defined, her makeup draws more attention to her eyes, and her lips appear fuller and more prominent than they did before her MAGA rise.
Like many of the MAGA women, Noem's name has become ensnared in a web of plastic surgery rumors. "Before she started working for Trump, her pictures looked leaner ... she was aging in the upper face area, and she was starting to show neck lines in the lower face area," opined plastic surgeon Dr. Diana Ponsky (via Instagram). "I would say that she's had at least an upper eyelid surgery, probably some type of brow lift ... she has more fullness in the midface area ... and she's also had the lines in her neck made better." Ponsky added that her lips appear to have been "plumped up" and noted the possibility of skin treatments as well.
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Back in the 2000s, Kimberly Guilfoyle was a prominent figure on the opposite side of the political aisle, having been married to eventual Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom, back when he was serving as the mayor of San Francisco. From 2018 to 2024, though, Guilfoyle was in a romantic relationship with MAGA icon Donald Trump, Jr. (the two were even engaged for a time). Despite the split and Junior's subsequent engagement to Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle remains a key MAGA figure, serving as the ambassador to Greece in the Trump Administration. And just like Kristi Noem, she has been name-checked as one of the blueprints for the MAGA look. Her eyebrows appear thicker, as do her lips, and her hair has that MAGA wave.
As tracked by uInterview, fans and observers were taken aback by some promotional pictures in 2024 when Guilfoyle was bringing her latest children's book to market. "I love Kim, but the Playboy look needs to be saved for date nights," one fan reportedly commented. "It's not necessary to prove how sexy you are 24/7." However, some commenters praised Guilfoyle's bold looks, according to the outlet. And while some wonder whether Mar-a-Lago face may be on its way out, the aesthetic continues to permeate the American political strata, with Guilfoyle serving as one of its banner-wavers.
Ronna McDaniel
For more than seven years, Ronna McDaniel served as chair of the Republican National Committee, or RNC. Given her high-ranking position in her party, she undoubtedly experienced a significant amount of criticism regarding her political views and actions over the years. More recently, though, members of the media and the public at large have put her appearance under the microscope as she has undergone her MAGA transformation. "When you spend all the 'Stop the Steal' money on bad plastic surgery and Botox," wrote one X user in reference to her appearance in 2023. "Poor Ronna McDaniel. Turns out that lip injections DO NOT actually guarantee you the job," quipped another X user the following year.
While her metamorphosis may not quite be as striking as some of the women presented here, McDaniel definitely has the light curl, manicured eyebrows, and full lips that have come to define Mar-a-Lago face. Regardless of what's going on with her appearance, though, McDaniel continues to get paid. She reportedly snagged a $119,000 payout after leaving her RNC post, and later went toe-to-toe with NBC for the balance of her $600,000 contract after briefly serving as a news contributor and appearing on the network's "Meet the Press" program.
Karoline Leavitt
Like Kayleigh McEnany before her, Karoline Leavitt brought her bleached blonde hair and plenty of sass to her post as White House press secretary during Donald Trump's second term. However, her appearance in the role is dramatically different from that of her pre-public life, as Leavitt has undergone a significant transformation over the years. Social media sleuths have sussed out old snaps from her Instagram that depict a less-tamed hairstyle, makeup that blends into her face, and thinner lips and brows. These days, her MAGA glow-up is evident each time she steps up to the podium to address the White House press corps.
Make no mistake — the makeup may be doing a lot of the heavy lifting here. "Karoline Leavitt usually wears full-coverage makeup with warm, bronze tones and bold brows, which works well in studio lighting but can appear heavier in photos," celebrity makeup artist Andrea D. Charles told the Irish Star of Leavitt's appearance in 2025. Still, her plump lips, fuller midface, and chiseled nose give rise to plastic surgery chatter. Regarding her nose in particular, plastic surgeon Frederick Weniger suggested (via Weniger & Associates) that Leavitt's "more recent appearance reflects a slimmer bridge and a more refined, elevated tip, characteristics consistent with subtle rhinoplasty" when compared to past pics.
Laura Loomer
Unlike many of the women discussed here, Laura Loomer didn't capture the eyes of the MAGA world in any sort of official capacity or elected position (although she sought a congressional seat in 2020). Rather, she gained a following through her activism with groups like Project Veritas and her commentary on social media platforms, including Rumble. Over the years, as she has become a larger force within the MAGA movement, observers have dissected changes both subtle and significant to Loomer's appearance, not that they needed to. Loomer has made no bones about the fact that her face has undergone some cosmetic retooling, resulting in a completely different look altogether.
Between her new nose, larger lips, and suddenly sleek face, people can't help but talk about Loomer's ongoing MAGA metamorphosis (and not all of the feedback is positive). "She reminds me of when Dwight cuts the CPR [dummy's] face off and wears it," commented one Redditor in a 2024 thread breaking down some before-and-after pics. Wrote another Reddit critic: "Looks like a freaking mask. Not sure how she thinks all those fillers, Botox, and procedures made her look better."
Kari Lake
Kari Lake is one MAGA woman who has needed to be camera-ready at all times for a large portion of her life. Before becoming a Republican gubernatorial and senatorial candidate in Arizona — and, later, President Donald Trump's senior advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media – Lake worked for more than two decades as a news anchor for the Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV. While her appearance has been better documented than most, Lake hasn't been afraid to take some bold swings in terms of her overall facial aesthetic.
A clip of Lake being interviewed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins was shared by the Senate Democrats TikTok account in late 2024, during which Lake was probed about the results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race between her and eventual governor and Democrat Katie Hobbs. The post's comment thread was overstuffed with viewers who were awe-struck by Lake's generously applied makeup in the segment, as reported by the Daily Mail. The reaction was similar on CNN's YouTube channel, where one commenter wrote, "Her bad makeup reminds me of that Jim Carrey character 'The Mask.'" Nevertheless, former President Bill Clinton apparently remains impressed by the Trump ally's looks, referring to her as "physically attractive" (via the Daily Mail) at a Kamala Harris campaign event in 2024.
Alina Habba
Alina Habba first gained notoriety as Donald Trump's personal attorney, later serving as interim and, later, the acting United States attorney for the District of New Jersey. She later resigned when it was deemed by an appeals court that she had been holding the post unlawfully. The one thing that has continued undaunted amid her meteoric rise in the world of Trumpian politics is the discussion surrounding her significant aesthetic transformation. Habba has always been a looker, and she knows it; in 2024, she confessed while guesting on the "PBD Podcast" that she might not be "on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look," adding, "I think I caught attention, I'm very honest about that, I don't mind." That's not to say, though, that her looks have remained static.
Today, her nose seemingly bears a more sculpted appearance when compared to its appearance in older pics. Her lips also appear fuller, and her eye makeup is darker and more prominent than in the past. Some have opined that her Mar-a-Lago face has simply gone too far. Joked one X user in 2025, "Alina Habba's actual face is embarrassed when she listens to Alina Habba's Mar-a-Lago face spew."
Lara Trump
Former RNC co-chair Lara Trump has been married to President Donald Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, since 2014 – and the pair were actually wed at Mar-a-Lago. As such, it should come as no surprise that the MAGA mainstay has fully adopted the Mar-a-Lago look amid her transition from a former life as a producer for the syndicated TV news magazine series "Inside Edition" to becoming a Trump family member, GOP officer, and a Fox News contributor. In older pictures, Trump's lips appear noticeably thinner, as do her eyebrows. Her makeup and hair were similarly tamer, and her face was seemingly narrower than it is now.
In recent years, speculation about cosmetic surgery has followed her around like a dark cloud, including criticism over having overdone the MAGA makeover. Some have even cruelly compared her face to the famed racehorse Seabiscuit. Plastic surgeon Gizem Seymenoglu analyzed her face for the Irish Star, telling the outlet, "From my perspective, her facial contours appear to have changed noticeably, and Botox and fillers seem like potential contributors to this development." Seymenoglu also referenced other possible cosmetic enhancements, including upper eyelid surgery. Still, Seymenoglu confessed that "Lara might just have a top-notch skincare routine." In any case, her visual aesthetic has clearly changed alongside that of her MAGA girl contemporaries.
Tiffany Trump
The second-youngest person on this list – next to Karoline Leavitt (who's nearly four years her junior) – is Tiffany Trump, the younger of Donald Trump's two daughters, and his only child with Marla Maples. Tiffany made headlines with an Instagram snap that revealed a jaw-dropping post-pregnancy transformation. President Trump let the proverbial cat out of the bag about his daughter's pregnancy while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024, and she ultimately gave birth to a baby boy in May 2025. Fast-forward to January 2026, and she was rocking a noticeably sleeker figure in the aforementioned pic, which showed her wearing a sleeveless, semi-sheer dress.
Even before she reshaped her body following the birth of her first child, though, Tiffany's changing appearance was subject to speculation in the press and on social media. In the months before her son's arrival, Tiffany sparked plastic surgery rumors by posting a selfie with her husband, Michael Boulos, in which her lips were much more prominent on her face than usual. Plastic surgeon Mark Solomos opined that she may have had a lip flip (via the Daily Mail), and added, "Tiffany has always had quite full cheeks, so it's tricky to say if she's used any form of filler, but I do suspect she's had some Botox around the forehead, eyes, and around the nose area."
Ivanka Trump
President Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has been cited by some as one of the women who provided an early template for the MAGA look, and her appearance continues to evolve even now as Mar-a-Lago face permeates the pop culture zeitgeist. Ivanka's striking style transformation has been ongoing since she was a child, when her parents would take her to high-profile fashion shows. By the time she was a teenager, she was the one on the runway, flashing catwalk looks while flaunting her fresh face, darker locks, and millennial makeup aesthetic. As she grew, though, her look evolved to emphasize her defined eyebrows, wide eyes, plump pout, and other features that have risen to prominence in Trumpworld.
These days, her hair is much blonder than it was in her youth, her lips are fuller, and her eye makeup has the same smoky tone that many other MAGA women are leaning on. Meanwhile, her chiseled features have left some to wonder whether she, too, has utilized cosmetic enhancement to turn up the volume on her signature look. Plastic surgeon Raffi Hovsepian analyzed her appearance after Ivanka showed up on CNBC in September 2025, telling RadarOnline, "Ivanka's face now carries more central fullness, particularly in the cheeks and under-eye area — a common result when mid-face fillers are recently placed or still in their integration phase." However, Hovsepian cautioned that Ivanka's look could also be attributed to lighting, camera angles, professional contouring makeup, etc.
First Lady Melania Trump
The queen bee of the MAGA world, First Lady Melania Trump was a model long before she entered the future president's orbit. And while she's always had a striking appearance, one can't help but notice the myriad ways in which that appearance has changed since she first arrived in the United States in the mid-1990s after spending her formative years in her native Slovenia. As with other MAGA women, plastic surgery chatter abounds on social media.
As noted by plastic surgeon Gary Linkov (via YouTube), when reviewing a photo of Trump from 1987, she had a balanced upper lip to lower lip ratio, a naturally bulbous nose, and a "strong facial bony structure." As he chronicled her facial changes over the years, though, Linkov identified a multitude of potential cosmetic procedures/touch-ups that she may have undergone. He listed rhinoplasty, lip fillers, osteotomy, cheek implants, a brow lift, and more as enhancements that Trump may have turned to in an effort to cultivate her desired appearance. In any case, the first lady is another woman whose overall aesthetic may have served as an inspiration for what has come to be known as the MAGA look.