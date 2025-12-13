Alina Habba's Mar-A-Lago Face Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It

Alina Habba has undergone a staggering transformation since rising to prominence. Unfortunately, not all of the changes have been for the better. Habba, Donald Trump's former lawyer and counselor, wasn't able to escape the Mar-a-Lago trend that has taken over the president's inner circle. Social media users have noticed it, too, igniting rumors that Habba has undergone plastic surgery to attain her new look. The clearest evidence that she has taken her Republican face too far? Her lips.

It doesn't require a lot of scrolling down her Instagram page to see how much her lips have changed. In a February 2023 snapshot (seen below on the left), her smile looked markedly different. The biggest difference is in her upper lip, which was rather thin. That trait has disappeared, as the March 2025 picture shows. Unsurprisingly, netizens have theorized that Habba has gotten lip fillers — and is seemingly struggling with knowing when to stop. "WTF is going on with her lips? They just keep getting bigger & bigger," one X user observed.

Social media seems certain that she did something to her mouth. It turns out their inkling is backed by plastic surgeons. "She may have had a fat injection into lips ... patients love it because it lasts longer [and], since it's from their own body, it integrates well," Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, previously told Nicki Swift. However, not everyone thinks the changes have done her beauty any favors.