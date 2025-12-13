Alina Habba's Mar-A-Lago Face Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It
Alina Habba has undergone a staggering transformation since rising to prominence. Unfortunately, not all of the changes have been for the better. Habba, Donald Trump's former lawyer and counselor, wasn't able to escape the Mar-a-Lago trend that has taken over the president's inner circle. Social media users have noticed it, too, igniting rumors that Habba has undergone plastic surgery to attain her new look. The clearest evidence that she has taken her Republican face too far? Her lips.
It doesn't require a lot of scrolling down her Instagram page to see how much her lips have changed. In a February 2023 snapshot (seen below on the left), her smile looked markedly different. The biggest difference is in her upper lip, which was rather thin. That trait has disappeared, as the March 2025 picture shows. Unsurprisingly, netizens have theorized that Habba has gotten lip fillers — and is seemingly struggling with knowing when to stop. "WTF is going on with her lips? They just keep getting bigger & bigger," one X user observed.
Social media seems certain that she did something to her mouth. It turns out their inkling is backed by plastic surgeons. "She may have had a fat injection into lips ... patients love it because it lasts longer [and], since it's from their own body, it integrates well," Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, previously told Nicki Swift. However, not everyone thinks the changes have done her beauty any favors.
Alina Habba was deemed a natural beauty
From the moment she stepped into Donald Trump's orbit, Alina Hanna drew attention for her natural beauty. Trump had to point it out, even if he claimed he wasn't pointing it out. "She happens to be a beautiful woman, but I never think about that because I never talk about beauty," he said in 2023 (via HuffPost). "I can see the most beautiful woman in the world ― it doesn't register with me at all. Beauty doesn't matter. But she's beautiful. But she's a great lawyer."
Habba has always been aware that her physical attributes were an asset in her legal and political aspirations. She even admitted she would rather be pretty than smart if she had to choose one. "I can fake being smart," she said on the "PBD Podcast" in January 2024. She was also honest about the opportunities she had been given because of her looks. "It doesn't hurt to be good-looking in this world, in the PR world, on TV," she said.
While many people find Habba beautiful, others believe that her beauty has been negatively impacted by the perceived cosmetic procedures. "All I see is what was a very attractive woman who was led to believe plastic surgery would make her beautiful. It's so sad to see the results of poor self esteem given by disgusting old men," a Reddit user wrote. Habba does seem to be taking the Mar-a-Lago face trend a bit too far.