Alina Habba's Apparent Lip Filler Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Alina Habba makes a great salary working for Donald Trump as part of his legal team, and it's possible that Habba's looks have changed drastically since Trump brought her on board because she can now afford cosmetic fixes. At least that's the narrative on social media, as several have speculated whether Habba had ever used medical means to give her lips a voluminous boost. "WTF is going on with her lips? They just keep getting bigger & bigger," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, underneath a clip of her appearance on Fox News. "She must go to the same lip injector as Lara Trump & Kimberly Guilfoyle." A second user engaged in a little roleplay, writing, "Alina Habba: oh no, I'm gonna be late for my lip filler and buccal fat removal touch ups," underneath a photo of Habba pursing her lips while sitting next to Trump in court.

By the way, Trump hasn't expressed any public criticism about Habba's looks. While addressing attendees at the New York Young Republican Club in 2023, the billionaire went on a weird tangent about how attractive Habba was — even though he supposedly didn't notice that kind of thing. "She happens to be a beautiful woman, but I never think about that because I never talk about beauty," the billionaire said during the speech (via Huff Post). "I can see the most beautiful woman in the world ― it doesn't register with me at all," he continued, adding, "Beauty doesn't matter" before confirming that he, indeed, thinks she is. "But she's beautiful. But she's a great lawyer."

Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Michael Niccole, board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, who examined Habba's pout and gave us the lowdown on her possible pathway to achieving it.