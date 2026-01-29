Melania's Humiliating Movie Premiere Guest List Is A Big Middle Finger From Hollywood

The guest list for Melania Trump's documentary premiere party is devoid of big names, proving much of Hollywood is still pretty allergic to all things Trump.

The first lady hosted her eerie White House screening for "Melania" over the weekend, and on January 29, she's set to host the premiere at The Kennedy Center. Unfortunately, it sounds like her vanity project wasn't very enticing to the A-list crowd. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the attendees will include Brett Ratner, the project's disgraced director who was ousted from Hollywood amid sexual assault allegations; musical artists Waka Flocka Flame and A.R. Rahman; Maria Bartiromo; and the Chrisleys. The rest of the list, mostly Trump administration staffers, is even more underwhelming than those aforementioned.

Melania would've benefited from Tinseltown's most popular figures bolstering interest in her documentary, but it was never in the cards. While her husband, Donald Trump, was never quite as embedded within the pop culture zeitgeist as he wanted, Hollywood used to embrace him, allowing him to rack up a few TV and film cameos in the '90s and early '00s. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" remains one of his most famous appearances. He also found success as the host of "The Apprentice," which ran for several years. However, the billionaire's presidency saw the goodwill he'd acquired in Hollywood decrease substantially over the years. Simply put, many celebrities can't stand Trump or Trump-adjacent figures. Sorry, Melania.