Melania Trump's Eerie Doc Screening Looked Like Mar-A-Lago Threw Up In DC

Melania Trump was obviously inspired by Mar-a-Lago's gaudy decor when planning the screening for her upcoming "Melania" documentary. On January 24, 2026 the first lady hosted a viewing party for the film, which aims to give viewers a deeper insight into her role in the White House. You probably assumed that the event took place in Palm Beach, Florida, where the lavish property is located. The social club, which Melania and her husband, President Donald Trump, frequent when they're not in D.C., is full of odd, ostentatious decor, and her screening was too. But instead of being accented with gold, it matched the eerily depressing black-and-white aesthetic she chose to market the documentary (and her accompanying, eponymous memoir).

MELANIA, the film

A Historic Moment



I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting... pic.twitter.com/NmAUuEQp2L — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 25, 2026

Basically, it was like Mar-a-Lago was transplanted to D.C., if Mar-a-Lago was much, much colder. Of course, we only know this because several attendees posted alarmingly gushing posts about the event, giving the general public a glimpse into what the president's rarely-seen wife thinks constitutes a good party. According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Melania herself, the screening took place in a theater that was lit to highlight the former model as she discussed the project with guests. But the spotlight cast a haunting sheen over the venue.

It didn't help that Melania's name, spelled out in white letters, seemed to float on top of the stark black background. Fortunately, for the people able to stomach sweets in such an unsettling atmosphere, the options were plentiful. The downside was that the menu, which featured sandwich cookies, M&Ms, and cake pops, was also monochromatic. Because nothing says appetizing like the colors that represent mold and decay. As one Instagram user quipped about the party's chosen color palette, "Worse than any horror movie you could ever see !!!"