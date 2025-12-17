Melania Trump's Doc Trailer Puts Her Dysfunctional Marriage With The Don On Blast
Funnily dysfunctional or just plain dysfunctional?! That's the question Melania Trump's new documentary, set to premiere in theaters on January 30, 2026, inadvertently begs viewers to ask about the high-profile marriage between the first lady and President Donald Trump. The trailer for the doc, which dropped on December 17, began with Melania breaking the fourth wall, looking directly into the camera and saying, "here we go again," while seemingly walking into her husband's second inauguration — bizarre blue boater hat, and all. Cut to another strange scene wherein her hubby beckons her to come on in where he's preparing a speech, all set to music from "The Godfather." Bizarre, indeed.
Unfortunately, not even the most powerful editing skills could hide the dysfunctional dynamics within the political power couple's marriage. At one point in the trailer, the first lady refers to her husband of more than 20 years as Mr. President. In another moment, a proud and eager Donald asks his wife, "Did you watch it?!" to which she responds flatly, "I did not. I will see it on the news," effectively yanking the wind right out of poor Donny boy's sails. Wow, if we didn't know any better, we might actually feel sorry for the guy.
Is anyone really surprised?
It's no secret that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's marriage is rather unconventional and seriously lacking in any apparent chemistry. Never forget the couple's painful dance video that was like watching their divorce in slow motion. (Alexa, play "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," by John Mayer.)
Donald Trump himself has even let it slip that he barely talks to Melania. "Well, I just heard about that for the first time," the thrice-married politician turned president admitted at the White House's Congressional Ball on December 11, following his wife's own speech wherein she mentioned her upcoming 2026 initiative as first lady. "I don't know what it is she's doing, but I know it's going to be great for children," he haphazardly added, only further emphasizing his and his wife's communication problems. YIKES.
Meanwhile, Melania has also never given off lucky-in-love vibes. In fact, Melania's sour expression at Trump's infamous military parade had divorce rumors reporting for duty. Suffice to say, the first lady looked like she would rather be anywhere other than where she was in that moment. Perhaps she was dreaming of her old life of leisure at Mar-a-Lago — before her husband was bitten by the presidential power bug? The world may never know... unless she decides to let it all hang out in her upcoming documentary, that is. Stay tuned!