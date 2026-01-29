Cringey Leaked Audio Of Erika Kirk Sends Grifter Allegations Into Overdrive
A supposedly leaked audio recording of Erika Kirk in celebratory mode just 11 days after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, has people accusing her of showing her true colors. Amid the grifter accusations, conservative podcaster Candace Owens took another swipe at Erika by releasing an audio clip of the Turning Point USA CEO, in which she discussed Charlie's memorial during a Zoom call with her staff, while sounding rather upbeat.
In the recording, the former Miss Arizona can be heard talking numbers and merchandise sales without even acknowledging her husband's passing or showing any signs of sadness. In fact, she sounded cheerful. "Hi everybody. [...] Wow. I don't even know where to begin. The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it's just insane," said Erika. She then mentioned the large turnout of attendees (more than 275,000) and TPUSA merch sales recorded after the ceremony. "It's insane, you guys. And then you have, it said 100 million? We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we're at like over 200,000 for merch sale — don't quote me on that 'cause I think it just keeps like bumping up like crazy," Erika gushed. You can almost hear her giggling. "But I just wanted to say a huge, huge, huge thank you to the events team. ... Just phenomenal."
Meanwhile, during the call, Erika also hinted at ongoing internal conflicts within the organization her husband started. "My husband's dead," she said matter-of-factly. "Like, I'm not trying to be morbid, but he's dead. And it puts [things] into perspective of how short life is." Sure, we understand the sentiment, but it was how casually she mentioned Charlie's passing — and the way she sounded gleeful throughout the Zoom call — that some have found strange.
Users came for Erika Kirk
With the grifter and fake mourning allegations that have swirled against Erika Kirk since her husband was killed, her leaked audio recording only pours more gasoline on the rumor fire that she's capitalizing on the situation. Under the YouTube video posted by Candace Owens titled "Erika Kirk's Upbeat TPUSA Call Less Than Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk's Assassination," many slammed Erika for acting cheerful and celebratory so soon after Charlie's death. One noted how insane it was for her to refer to her husband's memorial as "the event of the century." Another quipped that she sounded as though she just won the lottery while talking about metrics (and really, how can she talk about metrics?). Others fueled the conspiracy theory that Erika was somehow involved in Charlie's death. "There is something very disturbing and wrong here that she can't even pull off PRETENDING to mourn," a third user added. "The complete lack of mourning and the complete inability to even fake it is the strangest thing."
Owens, who has been beefing with Erika since Charlie's death, also called into question how she could act as if nothing happened. While it's true that "everybody grieves differently," as Erika likes to say, Owens found her cheerful demeanor off-putting and strange. "In my imagination, I just thought she would be more upset," the political commentator stressed. Not everyone was quick to condemn, however; others defended Erika by saying people do process loss differently. "There are no rules for grieving," someone wrote on X. "Sounds like a normal, shocked yet very grateful comment by Erika. Do better!!!"