Cringey Leaked Audio Of Erika Kirk Sends Grifter Allegations Into Overdrive

A supposedly leaked audio recording of Erika Kirk in celebratory mode just 11 days after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, has people accusing her of showing her true colors. Amid the grifter accusations, conservative podcaster Candace Owens took another swipe at Erika by releasing an audio clip of the Turning Point USA CEO, in which she discussed Charlie's memorial during a Zoom call with her staff, while sounding rather upbeat.

In the recording, the former Miss Arizona can be heard talking numbers and merchandise sales without even acknowledging her husband's passing or showing any signs of sadness. In fact, she sounded cheerful. "Hi everybody. [...] Wow. I don't even know where to begin. The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it's just insane," said Erika. She then mentioned the large turnout of attendees (more than 275,000) and TPUSA merch sales recorded after the ceremony. "It's insane, you guys. And then you have, it said 100 million? We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we're at like over 200,000 for merch sale — don't quote me on that 'cause I think it just keeps like bumping up like crazy," Erika gushed. You can almost hear her giggling. "But I just wanted to say a huge, huge, huge thank you to the events team. ... Just phenomenal."

Meanwhile, during the call, Erika also hinted at ongoing internal conflicts within the organization her husband started. "My husband's dead," she said matter-of-factly. "Like, I'm not trying to be morbid, but he's dead. And it puts [things] into perspective of how short life is." Sure, we understand the sentiment, but it was how casually she mentioned Charlie's passing — and the way she sounded gleeful throughout the Zoom call — that some have found strange.