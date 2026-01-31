Geena Davis' Inappropriate 2000 Emmys Dress Left Little To The Imagination

Year after year, the Emmys shows us questionable fashion choices. Geena Davis landed on the unfortunate worst-dressed list way back in 2000 thanks to a completely sheer dress that left little to the imagination. The garment wasn't just see-through — it was also uber tight, hugging her figure to make it even more revealing. Designed by Pamela Dennis, the black-and-white dress was made entirely of sequins arranged in such a way to create psychedelic ripples all throughout.

Unsurprisingly, Davis made a splash as soon as she walked onto the red carpet. Not only was the "Thelma & Louise" star not wearing a bra, she also donned a G-string that made it look like she was completely nude underneath. The piece was so shocking that many wondered whether Davis was aware that it was actually see-through. It turned out that she did. "Of course I knew that dress was sheer," she told The New York Times in 2000. "I had looked right at it in the mirror. It showed exactly as much as I wanted to show."

Kevin Winter/Getty

The dress did show a whole lot, but modern lenses have softened how viewers see it today. After all, we've grown used to seeing risky and inappropriate outfits even at political events. In a world where Bianca Censori walks around nearly naked, a see-through dress at the Emmys seems pretty mild by today's standards. "Geena was just ahead of her time, people weren't ready for that," a Reddit user gushed in 2025. We can't deny she looked pretty good, see-through dress or not.