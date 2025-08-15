Insanely Inappropriate Outfits Worn At Political Events
Dressing for political events is a tricky sport. Colors are important, and one misstep could land someone in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. There's also a prerequisite for at least some degree of formality (who could forget JD Vance's meltdown at the sight of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not being in a suit?), as well as an expectation for exposed skin to be kept fairly minimal. However, every once in a while, someone decides to break the rules — and while we're all for switching things up, sometimes things have gone way too far.
We'll kick things off with an honorary mention for Donald Trump. After all, the president gets some special perks, right? While not a political event per se, Donald infamously drew criticism after he arrived at a massive world event — that'd be Pope Francis' funeral — and, unlike virtually every other world leader in attendance who wore black, was clad in blue. For someone who's never been seen in jeans because he's so obsessed with formality, and who, like Vance, lost it at Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit, Donald's blue attire was incredibly rude.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's RNC neckline was a tad too daring
Back to political events proper, we resume with something even less, well, proper. Of course, we're talking about Kimberly Guilfoyle's Republican National Convention 2024 Day 2 dress — the one that even had Trump's fans baffled. While no one was expecting Guilfoyle to be buttoned up to her chin, many felt the deep V-neckline was just too deep, and at the risk of sounding prudish, we get it. After all, the dress's lowest point did seem to be just inches above her belly button (and frankly, inches plural may even be a bit of a stretch).
KG's look at one event was anything but conservative
Okay, so maybe Kimberly Guilfoyle's Republican National Convention look was her equivalent of buttoned up. After all, a few months prior, she donned one of her most inappropriate looks of all time to a fundraiser for Abraham Hamadeh. While the dress was technically knee-length and reached right up to her neck, it featured two massive sheer panels: one that exposed one of her thighs, and another that allowed for an even deeper v-neckline. Yes, there was visible underboob. We don't know what else to say other than that.
We're still confused by Jill Biden's sparkle midi
Given some of Kimberly Guilfoyle's past looks, Jill Biden's dress for the 2024 Democratic National Convention certainly isn't the most egregious political fashion choice we've seen. Even so, confusing the DNC for a nightclub with a sparkly (and dare we say tacky) dress was insanely inappropriate in its own way. To this day, we're not sure what prompted the bizarre choice — maybe the fact that it was custom Ralph Lauren played a role. Honestly, we're not sure that makes up for it.
Elon Musk wore a T-shirt to a state dinner
One lewk we're shocked didn't get scathing headlines is Elon Musk's ridiculously casual ensemble for a state dinner in Qatar. In case you missed it, prior to his fiery feud with Donald Trump, Elon Musk tagged along with the president on a state visit to Qatar and was included in a state dinner. Given Trump's getup for the occasion, it didn't seem to be a white tie affair, but we still don't think it would be too much to expect Musk to wear a tie, period. Granted, even without a tie, a button-down shirt would have been more appropriate than a dark gray t-shirt.
Ivanka's inauguration 'fit was straight outta Gilead
"Under His eye," much? While there's no question that Ivanka Trump's ensemble for her father's second inauguration was beautiful, the fact that it looked like something Serena Joy would wear in "The Handmaid's Tale" didn't go unnoticed. Everything from the color and style of the dress to her matching hat was giving "commander's wife". Given how often Donald Trump's detractors have accused his administration of emulating events in "The Handmaid's Tale," it was an odd choice, to say the least. Either way, we're going to have to file the look with Ivanka's most inappropriate outfits to date.