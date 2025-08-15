Insanely Inappropriate Outfits Worn At Political Events

Dressing for political events is a tricky sport. Colors are important, and one misstep could land someone in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. There's also a prerequisite for at least some degree of formality (who could forget JD Vance's meltdown at the sight of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not being in a suit?), as well as an expectation for exposed skin to be kept fairly minimal. However, every once in a while, someone decides to break the rules — and while we're all for switching things up, sometimes things have gone way too far.

We'll kick things off with an honorary mention for Donald Trump. After all, the president gets some special perks, right? While not a political event per se, Donald infamously drew criticism after he arrived at a massive world event — that'd be Pope Francis' funeral — and, unlike virtually every other world leader in attendance who wore black, was clad in blue. For someone who's never been seen in jeans because he's so obsessed with formality, and who, like Vance, lost it at Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit, Donald's blue attire was incredibly rude.