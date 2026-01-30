Ryan Seacrest's Jarring Face Change Rips Spotlight Away From Vanna White's Big News

Fans are seriously starting to worry about Ryan Seacrest. The beloved TV personality shocked viewers with his frail appearance during a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune." Seacrest joined co-star Vanna White for a special announcement on January 24, 2026. White proudly revealed that she and her partner of 14 years, John Donaldson, had officially gotten married. But instead of the big news, all anyone seemed to notice was how sickly and gaunt Seacrest appeared. "Wow, haven't seen this show in ages. Vanna looks great and she's probably in her 80's now," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. In fact, she's turning 69 next month. "Ryan is younger than me and looks seriously sick," the commenter pointed out. "Hope he finds help."

Indeed, speculation about Seacrest's health has been going around since he lost a significant amount of weight at an alarming rate in 2025. Word on the street is that the media personality may have subscribed to Ozempic or a similar weight-loss drug, or perhaps Seacrest's face tune up went a bit too far. But others suspect he could be dealing with some kind of illness or personal issue, resulting in an alarmingly thin physique. As Dr. Brandon Richland, the founder of Richland Aesthetics and Richland MD, previously, exclusively told Nicki Swift in an interview, "We are looking at the clinical intersection of volume management, soft tissue laxity, cosmetic treatments and lifestyle driven atrophy." As such, Seacrest's transformation could be a combination of many factors, including natural aging, cosmetic enhancements, and medically assisted weight loss.

According to Richland, though, "While possibly the result of extreme metabolic change, given the prevalence of GLP-1s such as Zepbound or Ozempic, the latter is much more likely."