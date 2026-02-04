Inside Stephen & Katie Miller's Ultra Lavish Life In Trumpland
Apparently, it pays to be MAGA. It's no secret that Stephen and Katie Miller are accustomed to the finer things in life. A wedding attendee dished to Vanity Fair that they overheard Katie boasting that Stephen "hadn't flown commercial in years" (go ahead and file that along with all of the other shady things about Katie Miller that former friends have revealed). However, following the Millers' ascent into Trumpland and President Donald Trump's second administration, in particular, the couple's lifestyle has become increasingly more lavish.
In October 2025 Stephen and Katie listed their luxe Arlington home for $3.79 million, which was notably nearly a million more than they paid for it in 2023, following an incident during which protestors graffitied messages in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the house. But don't feel too sorry for them; the Millers quickly found a nice, safe place to land by way of military housing that is typically reserved for senior military officers and ultimately funded by taxpayers.
Of course, it was at no personal charge to them though. Aside from free housing, what other lavish things does their premium position in MAGAland afford the political couple? Think: Luxurious vacations, premium sports outings, and swanky parties, oh my!
Miller family vacation style: Private island or bust
In June 2025, Katie Miller shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of the family's lavish vacation to Sea Island, Georgia, where they lounged poolside, went horseback riding, and fished to their hearts' content. "Slowing down to enjoy some island time," she captioned the post. As evidenced by the pics, the family seemingly stayed at the five-star Sea Island Resort, where accommodations can range anywhere from $166 all the way up to $4,500 per night in June.
Unfortunately, Stephen and Katie Miller's big age gap was on full display as Katie, who has never been shy about showing off her killer legs, donned a bikini, while her hubby sported a swimming shirt and a hat on his fair-skinned head for most of the trip, even while in the pool.
It should be noted that this wasn't the first time the Millers had visited the private barrier island. "A really excellent family trip. Now i need a nap," Katie posted in June 2024, along with several photos of the family enjoying a little rest, relaxation, and fun in the sun on Sea Island.
The Millers like to watch baseball in style
Take me out to the ball game – in box seats, of course. On September 1, 2025, Katie Miller took to Instagram to show off her young family's latest summer adventures around Washington, D.C. — one of which included taking the Miller kids to watch a Washington Nationals baseball game at Nationals Park. "A beautiful weekend in our Nation's Capitol with the family. Thank you President Trump for Making DC Safe Again," she penned in the caption, most likely referencing the president's recent move to send the National Guard into the city.
Naturally, the Miller family wasn't seated in just any ol' general admission seats. Instead, they were comfortably perched in a premium seating area, far away from the general public, ultimately giving the kiddos free rein to run around and enjoy their complimentary peanuts and crackerjacks in privacy. Oh yeah, and a handy dandy countertop to sit on so they had the best view of the action, too. The family also regularly travels on private jets, judging by Katie's Instagram Stories, so the luxury doesn't begin when they arrive at their destination.
Stephen and Katie Miller love a swanky party
Stephen and Katie Miller spent much of the 2025 holiday season hobnobbing all over Washington, D.C., hopping from one fancy party to the next, and they made sure everybody knew. "And with that the 2025 Christmas Party DC Season has come to and end," Katie posted on Instagram on December 19, 2025, along with a carousel of photos of the couple dressed to the nines, attending various parties all over the nation's capital. Then, on December 31, the Millers attended a New Year's Eve party at, you guessed it, Mar-a-Lago.
Later, Katie commemorated the occasion by posting a photo on Instagram, in which she cradled her growing baby bump, subtly announcing that she and Stephen were expecting their fourth child. Tickets for President Donald Trump's fancy Palm Beach resort soiree reportedly cost a whopping $1,450 each, just FYI. Other notable attendees at the shindig included Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.