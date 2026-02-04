Inside Stephen & Katie Miller's Ultra Lavish Life In Trumpland

Apparently, it pays to be MAGA. It's no secret that Stephen and Katie Miller are accustomed to the finer things in life. A wedding attendee dished to Vanity Fair that they overheard Katie boasting that Stephen "hadn't flown commercial in years" (go ahead and file that along with all of the other shady things about Katie Miller that former friends have revealed). However, following the Millers' ascent into Trumpland and President Donald Trump's second administration, in particular, the couple's lifestyle has become increasingly more lavish.

In October 2025 Stephen and Katie listed their luxe Arlington home for $3.79 million, which was notably nearly a million more than they paid for it in 2023, following an incident during which protestors graffitied messages in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the house. But don't feel too sorry for them; the Millers quickly found a nice, safe place to land by way of military housing that is typically reserved for senior military officers and ultimately funded by taxpayers.

Of course, it was at no personal charge to them though. Aside from free housing, what other lavish things does their premium position in MAGAland afford the political couple? Think: Luxurious vacations, premium sports outings, and swanky parties, oh my!