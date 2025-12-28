Shady Things About Stephen Miller's Wife Katie, Revealed By Her Old Friends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Katie Miller and her husband Stephen Miller — aka the man who orchestrated President Donald Trump's crusade against illegal immigrants — are always in the news. Between the weird things about Katie and Stephen Miller's marriage, such as the couple's penchant for oversharing details about their sex life, the Millers' considerable age gap, and the fact that Katie and Stephen Miller's neighbors apparently can't stand them, they've quickly become magnets for derogatory headlines. Unsurprisingly, reports about the podcaster's life before meeting her husband have done little to counter Katie's brash, unsympathetic public image.

In fact, her former classmates have offered several unflattering accounts of her formative years. One former classmate, who attended Cypress Bay High School with Katie, implied that she was overly confident and even a little vulgar when asked to make a personal statement about herself, recalling to Slate, "She got up and said, 'My father is a litigator, and my mom is a M***. She does nothing but drive up and down the highway in her SUV until it's time to pick me up from school.'" They elaborated, "What she meant was, 'My dad is a rich guy, and my mom's hot.' That's who I am, and that's where I come from.' She was super proud."

Shockingly, Katie's alleged remarks weren't the most unflattering account of her high school days — not by a long shot. According to Vanity Fair, one classmate described her as a social climber who was uninterested in developing genuine friendships, and also accused Katie of getting into a heated disagreement with an African-American instructor over their differing opinions about slavery, while discussing "Beloved" by Toni Morrison. Things escalated until Katie's father had to get involved, and he ultimately pulled her out of the class.