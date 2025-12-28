Shady Things About Stephen Miller's Wife Katie, Revealed By Her Old Friends
Katie Miller and her husband Stephen Miller — aka the man who orchestrated President Donald Trump's crusade against illegal immigrants — are always in the news. Between the weird things about Katie and Stephen Miller's marriage, such as the couple's penchant for oversharing details about their sex life, the Millers' considerable age gap, and the fact that Katie and Stephen Miller's neighbors apparently can't stand them, they've quickly become magnets for derogatory headlines. Unsurprisingly, reports about the podcaster's life before meeting her husband have done little to counter Katie's brash, unsympathetic public image.
In fact, her former classmates have offered several unflattering accounts of her formative years. One former classmate, who attended Cypress Bay High School with Katie, implied that she was overly confident and even a little vulgar when asked to make a personal statement about herself, recalling to Slate, "She got up and said, 'My father is a litigator, and my mom is a M***. She does nothing but drive up and down the highway in her SUV until it's time to pick me up from school.'" They elaborated, "What she meant was, 'My dad is a rich guy, and my mom's hot.' That's who I am, and that's where I come from.' She was super proud."
Shockingly, Katie's alleged remarks weren't the most unflattering account of her high school days — not by a long shot. According to Vanity Fair, one classmate described her as a social climber who was uninterested in developing genuine friendships, and also accused Katie of getting into a heated disagreement with an African-American instructor over their differing opinions about slavery, while discussing "Beloved" by Toni Morrison. Things escalated until Katie's father had to get involved, and he ultimately pulled her out of the class.
Katie Miller's classmates painted her as ambitious, shallow, and power hungry
Katie Miller's high school reputation may have been as an out-of-touch rich kid, but it seems that, by the time she got to college, she became interested in more than just her parents' social standing. That wasn't necessarily a good thing, though. In 2020, several of Katie's former University of Florida classmates spoke with Vanity Fair, describing her as a young woman who was overly invested in politically-centered campus activities, often to the detriment of her reputation. "It was her life," Ford Dwyer, a former classmate and the former president of the Independent Students Party confirmed. "Some of her friends told me it was the only thing in her life," he noted, adding that she was also a force within her friendships if she thought someone could benefit her. As Dwyer detailed, "She would make you think that she'd take a bullet for you, that no price is too high. She would attack and victimize your enemies."
Another former classmate shared a story about Katie and another student getting caught throwing away newspapers that favorably endorsed a classmate with differing political values during their college's elections. Although the podcaster initially denied her involvement, she was eventually made to confess to her wrongdoing. However, Katie apparently got over the very public scandal, with another student even positing that she "wore it as a badge of honor." The story echoes a statement one of Katie's high-school era classmates gave during Slate's deep-dive into her life. "You're never surprised when you hear about something bad that Katie Waldman did," Emmi Weiner, who worked with her on their high school newspaper, admitted.